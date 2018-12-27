United RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT 0 12/27/2018 | 02:00am CET Send by mail :

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 November 2017, 29 December 2017, 12 January 2018, 7 February 2018, 2 March 2018, 5 March 2018, 7 March 2018, 27 March 2018 and 3 April 2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts. The Company announces that the Company and En+ entered into a framework agreement dated 24 December 2018 (the "Framework Agreement") pursuant to which En+ and its associates agreed to provide transport logistics services to members of the Group. FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 November 2017, 29 December 2017, 12 January 2018, 7 February 2018, 2 March 2018, 5 March 2018, 7 March 2018, 27 March 2018 and 3 April 2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts. The Company announces that the Company and En+ entered into the Framework Agreement pursuant to which En+ and its associates agreed to provide transport logistics services to members of the Group. The major terms of the Framework Agreement are set out below: • General principles: the price and key terms on which any transport logistics services are provided by any associate of En+ to any member of the Group shall be in compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations and the parties agree to negotiate on an arms-length basis so that such prices and terms will be on normal commercial terms and not be less favourable to the Group than those at which the Group obtains transport logistics services of similar nature and in comparable circumstances from independent third parties having regard to the quantity and other conditions of the transactions.

• Basis of consideration: members of the Group and associates of En+ may from time to time enter into contracts setting out the detailed terms and conditions thereof on a basis consistent with the general principles under the Framework Agreement and the price at which any of the transport logistics services is to be provided by any associate of En+ to any member of the Group shall be determined in accordance with the then prevailing market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for transport logistics services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. In order to ensure this, for each relevant contract, the Company will invite several parties to take part in the tender in relation to the required transport logistics services. The Company's procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Company's procurement policies, with approval from the Company's bidding committee shall choose the service provider offering the best terms and conditions and will then enter into the contracts with the chosen service provider.

• Payment method: The consideration under each of the relevant contracts is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.

• Term: the Framework Agreement commenced on 1 January 2018 and shall remain in force until 31 December 2018, both days inclusive. As at the date of this announcement, the following connected transactions were under the Framework Agreement: No. Customer (member of the Group) 1 CJSC «RUSAL - ARMENAL»

2 CJSC «RUSAL - ARMENAL»

3 RUSALTRANS LLC

4 RUSAL Ural JSC

5 RUSAL Ural JSC

6 RUSALTRANS LLC

7 RUSAL TH

8 RUSAL TH

9 RUSALTRANS LLC

10 JSC "RUSAL Achinsk"

11 RTI LIMITED

12 Boksit Timana JSC

13 RTI Limited

14 JSC "UC RUSAL TH" Service provider (associate of En+) "Russian Transport Company" LLC "Russian Transport Company" LLC "Russian Transport Company" LLC "Russian Transport Company" LLC "Russian Transport Company" LLC "Russian Transport Company" LLC "Russian Transport Company" LLC "Russian Transport Company" LLC "Russian Transport Company" LLC "Russian Transport Company" LLCGlobal Commodity Transport Limited "Russian Transport Company" LLC "Russian Transport Company" LLC «Russian Transport Company» LLC ServicesEstimated considerationpayable for the relevant year excluding VAT (USD)Forwarding services 2018: 9,630 Forwarding services

2018: 3,200,000

Forwarding 2018: 295,876 services

Forwarding 2018: 2,130 services

Forwarding 2018: 1,718 services

Forwarding 2018: 26,144 services

Forwarding 2018: 31,412 services

Forwarding 2018: 29,045 services

Forwarding 2018: 125,890 services Forwarding servicesForwarding servicesForwarding servicesForwarding servicesOrganization of transportation of goods railway transport

2018: 131

2018: 16,400

2018: 32 2018: 10,464,264 2018: 1,708,595 Scheduled termination date 31 March 2018 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 31 August 2018 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 31 March 2018 31 December 2019 Payment terms Payment within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the copy of the report on the executed order. Payment within 5 banking days from the date of receipt of the copy of the report on the executed order. Payment to be made before the 22nd day of the month following the month of transportation. Payment to be made before the 22nd day of the month following the month of transportation. Payment to be made before the 22nd day of the month following the month of transportation. Payment to be made before the 22nd day of the month following the month of transportation. Payment to be made before the 22nd day of the month following the month of transportation. Payment to be made before the 22nd day of the month following the month of transportation. Payment to be made before the 22nd day of the month following the month of transportation. Payment to be made before the 22nd day of the month following the month of transportation. 100% prepayment Payment to be made before the 22nd day of the month following the month of transportation. Payment to be made within 5 days from the date of drawing of the account Payment before the 22nd of the month following the month of transportation No. Customer (member of the Group) 15 JSC "UC RUSAL TH"

16 RTI LIMITED

17 JSC "UC RUSAL TH"

18 JSC "RUSAL Achinsk"

19 JSC "RUSAL Boxitogorsk"

20 RUSAL Krasnoturyinsk branch of RUSAL Ural JSC

21 RUSALTRANS LLC

22 RUSAL TH

23 JSC "UC RUSAL TH"

24 RTI LIMITED

25 JSC "RUSAL Achinsk"

26 CJSC «RUSAL - ARMENAL»

27 CJSC «RUSAL - ARMENAL»

28 RTI Limited Service provider (associate of En+) «Russian Transport Company» LLCGlobal Commodity Transport LimitedEn+ LogisticsEn+ LogisticsEn+ Logistics «Russian Transport Company» LLC «Russian Transport Company» LLC «Russian Transport Company» LLC Global Commodity Transport Limited «Russian Transport Company» LLC «Russian Transport Company» LLC Services Organization of transportation of goods railway transport Freight forwarding services for the transportation of goods from Mongolia Freight forwarding services for the transportation of alumina, aluminum, raw materials and wastes Freight forwarding services for the transportation of raw materials Freight forwarding services for transportation of electrocorundum and acid-resistant products Organization of transportation of raw materialsOrganization of transportation of goods railway transport Estimated consideration payable for the relevant year excluding VAT (USD) 2018: 5,702,666 2018: 541,560 2018: 2,792,754 2018: 168,647 2018: 9,660 2018: 70,513 2018:1,551,587 Forwarding 2018: 361,376 services

Freight forwarding 2018: 91,650 services for the transportation of pitch from Ukraine

Organization of 2018: 563,684 transportation of goods by railway transport

Organization of 2018: 9,442 transportation of goods by railway transport "Russian Transport Company" LLC

Forwarding 2018: 275,000 services "Russian Transport Company" LLC

Forwarding 2018: 10,000 services "Russian Transport Company" LLCForwarding services 2018: 15,700,000 Scheduled termination date 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 31 March 2018 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 31 March 2018 31 March 2018 31 December 2018 Payment terms Payment on the first working day of every ten days of the calendar month 100% prepaymentPayment within 10 days from the date of invoicingPayment within 10 days from the date of invoicingPayment within 10 days from the date of invoicingPayment before the 22nd of the month following the month of transportation Payment before the 22nd of the month following the month of transportation Payment to be made within 5 days from the date of drawing of the account Within 5 business days after receipt of the original invoices and the certificate of the work performed, the Customer will pay to the Freight Forwarder the cost of services against actual quantity of shipped cargo. Payment before the 22nd of the month following the month of transportation Payment before the 22nd of the month following the month of transportation Payment to be made within 5 banking days from the date of drawing of the account Payment to be made within 5 banking days from the date of drawing of the account Payment to be made within 5 days from the date of drawing of the account No. Customer (member of the Group) Service provider (associate of En+) ServicesEstimated consideration payable for the relevant year excluding VATScheduled termination datePayment terms (USD) 29 JSC "Boksit Timana" "Russian Transport Company" LLCForwarding services 2018: 86,280 31 December 2019 Payment before the 22nd of the month following the month in which transportation services are provided

30 RUSAL TH "Russian Transport Company" LLCForwarding services 2018: 400,000 31 December 2018 Payment to be made within 5 days from the date of drawing of the account. 2018: 44,246,086 Each of the above transactions was earlier approved by the Board, but the US sanctions which were imposed upon the Company earlier this year have affected the timing of the disclosure as extra time was required to assess the impact of the sanctions on the terms of the certain transactions and information regarding the transactions including pricing and estimated consideration. THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the contracts entered into pursuant to the Framework Agreement are required to be aggregated with the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts as they were each entered into by the Group with the associates of En+ and the subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of transport logistics services by the associates of En+ to the Group. The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+ under the Framework Agreement and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to be up to approximately USD44.247 million. This annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based on the need for the transport logistics services by the Group and the contract price. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS The Framework Agreement was entered into for the purpose of agreeing the general approach in the obtaining of transport logistics services from En+ and its associates and to comply with the requirements of the Listing Rules. The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the Framework Agreement are for the benefit of the Company as the services provided under the Framework Agreement are required in the production process of the Group. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Framework Agreement is on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the Framework Agreement are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Attachments Original document

