United RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 29 December 2017, 19 January 2018, 2 February 2018 and 28 December 2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts.

The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into a contract with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group.

THE NEW TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into a contract with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group (the "New Transportation Contract") with major terms set out below:

Estimated consideration payable for the year

Date of contractCustomer (member of the Group)Service provider (associate of En+)ending 31 December 2019 excluding VATService

(USD)Scheduled termination datePayment terms

20 March 2019

RUSAL Krasnoyarsk JSC

"KraMZ" Ltd.

Transport services (supply-cleaning of wagons)

35,138 (Note 1)

31 December 2019

Payment to be made monthly, within 30 days from the date of signing of the act

Total estimated consideration payable for the year

35,138

Note:

1. The basis of calculation is the price for services (up to USD 31.23 per hour for shunting work of the locomotive and up to USD 0.48 per ton for delivery of goods in cars at the station "Korkino") and the estimated volume is approximately 384 hours for shunting work of the locomotive and approximately 48,384 tons for delivery of goods in cars at the station "Korkino".

The consideration under the New Transportation Contract is to be paid in cash via bank transfer or by the off-setting of reciprocal obligations.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts should be aggregated for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 as they were entered into by members of the Group with the associates of En+, and the subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of transportation services by the associates of En+ to the Group.

The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group to the associates of En+ under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 is estimated to be approximately USD20.671 million.

In accordance with the Company's procurement policies and using tools such as the Company's procurement portal, an open competitive selection was held by publishing an invitation to participate in the selection on the Company's website. The service provider is the only one who offered services and the Company entered into the New Transportation Contract with the service provider.

The contract price under the New Transportation Contract has been arrived at after arm's length negotiation with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for transportation services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties. The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total contract price under the New Transportation Contract, which was based on the need of transportation services by the Group for the relevant year.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The New Transportation Contract was entered into for the purpose of transportation. The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract are for the benefit of the Company, as the services provided are required in the production process of the Group and the service provider offered a competitive price and is capable of meeting the Group's transportation needs.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Transportation Contract is on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract, save for Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan who are directors of En+, and Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin, who is the chief operating officer of En+, being the holding company of "KraMZ" Ltd. Accordingly, Mr. Christopher Burnham, Mr. Nick Jordan and Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Transportation Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

"KraMZ" Ltd. is an indirect subsidiary of En+ and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, "KraMZ" Ltd. is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Transportation Contract will be included in the relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

"KraMZ" Ltd. is principally engaged in the production of metal and materials, trade and procurement activities, the provision of services, including transportation services.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"associate(s)" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules. "Board" the board of Directors. "Company" United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. "connected person" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules. "continuing connected has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the transactions" Listing Rules. "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company. "En+" En+ Group Plc, formerly En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company. "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries. "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. "percentage ratios" the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules. "Previously Disclosed the series of transportation contracts between Transportation Contracts" members of the Group and the associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to members of the Group during the year ending 31 December 2019, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 29 December 2017, 19 January 2018, 2 February 2018 and 28 December 2018. −4−

"substantial shareholder"

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.

"USD"

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America.

"VAT" value added tax.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying Company Secretary

21 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Evgenii Nikitin, Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov and Mr. Evgenii Vavilov, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Marco Musetti, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Timur Valiev, and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (Chairman), Mr. Maxim Poletaev, Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds, Mr. Kevin Parker, Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan.

