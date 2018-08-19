Log in
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL ADR (RUSAL)
United RUSAL : DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

08/19/2018 | 08:46pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Reference is made to the interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2018 dated 6 August 2018 and the interim report 2018 dated 6 August 2018 (the "Interim Report") of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company").

The Company announces that the Interim Report has been despatched on the date of this announcement.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying Company Secretary

20 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Evgenii Nikitin, Mr. Sergei Popov and Mr. Evgenii Vavilov, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Marco Musetti, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Timur Valiev, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld, Mr. Philippe Bernard Henri Mailfait and Mr. Jean-Pierre Thomas.

All announcements published by the Company are available on its website under the linkshttp://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspxand http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/.

Disclaimer

United Company RUSAL plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 00:45:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Evgeny Nikitin CEO, Director & Director-Aluminum Division
Vladislav Aleksandrovich Soloviev President
Artur Matthias Warnig Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Oleg Mukhamedshin Director-Strategy & Financial Markets
Victor Mann Director-Technical
