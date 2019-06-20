United RUSAL : INSIDE INFORMATION TAISHET ANODE PLANT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

INSIDE INFORMATION

TAISHET ANODE PLANT

This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company announces approval of the construction of the second phase of the Taishet Anode Plant (the "Plant"). In 2019 the financing required for the second phase of the Plant is expected to be approximately USD90 million. The Plant will help to improve self-sufficiency in baked anodes, required at the Group's smelters. The project entails the arrangement of green anodes production with the capacity sufficient for the first and second phases of the Plant as well as an increase in baked anodes output to approximately 400 thousand tonnes per annum. The launch of the second phase of the Plant is planned for 2023.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

21 June 2019