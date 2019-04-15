United RUSAL : LETTER OF INTENT IN RELATION TO A GREEN FIELD ALUMINIUM ROLLING MILL IN ASHLAND, KENTUCKY, USA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

LETTER OF INTENT IN RELATION TO A GREEN FIELD

ALUMINIUM ROLLING MILL IN ASHLAND, KENTUCKY, USA

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and Braidy Industries Inc. ("Braidy Industries"), a US based holding company which owns Veloxint, an MIT-incubated lightweighting solutions company and NanoAl, a Northwestern University incubated materials research and technology company, entered into a letter of intent ("Letter of Intent") to establish a joint venture project in Ashland, Kentucky, USA, to produce flat rolled aluminium products for the US automotive and transportation industries (the "Project").

It is expected that the annual name plate capacity of the future integrated rolling mill will be 500 thousand metric tons of hot rolled band and 300 thousand metric tons of fully finished cold rolled products. The Company will supply aluminium (both in slab alloys and as a primary metal) to the new rolling mill from its new Taishet aluminium smelter that is currently under construction in Siberia.

It is anticipated that the Company's investment into the Project will be limited to US$200 million. In exchange for its investment, the Company will have a 40% share of the Project; whereas Braidy Industries will have a 60% share of the Project. The project debt will be funded from financial institutions.