United RUSAL : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of United Company RUSAL Plc are set out below.
Executive DirectorsNon-executive DirectorsIndependentNon-executive Directors
Mr. Evgenii Nikitin Mr. Sergei Popov Mr. Evgenii Vavilov
Mr. Marco Musetti
Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin Mr. Timur Valiev
Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev Mr. Bernard Zonneveld Mr. Philippe Bernard
Henri Mailfait
Mr. Jean-Pierre Thomas
(Chairman, with effect from 1 January 2019)The table below provides membership information of the Board committees on which the relevant Board members serve.
|
Board Committee
Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Corporate Governance & Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Health, Safety and Environmental Committee*
|
Standing Committee
|
Marketing Committee*
|
Norilsk Nickel Investment Supervisory Committee
|
Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie
|
X
|
C
|
Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev
|
X
|
C
|
Mr. Bernard Zonneveld
|
C
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Mr. Marco Musetti
|
X
|
X
|
Mr. Evgenii Nikitin
|
Mr. Sergei Popov
|
Mr. Evgenii Vavilov
|
Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin
|
Mr. Timur Valiev
|
X
|
Mr. Philippe Bernard
Henri Mailfait
|
Mr. Jean-Pierre Thomas
|
X
|
X
Notes:
C - Chairman
X - member
* - These Board committees also consist of non-Board members.
For the executive functions of our executive Directors, please refer to their profiles on our website at
http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/corp_management/board_of_directors.aspx
31 December 2018
