Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  United Company RUSAL ADR    RUSAL

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL ADR (RUSAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 04/06
10 EUR   0.00%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

United RUSAL : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 01:44am CET

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of United Company RUSAL Plc are set out below.

Executive DirectorsNon-executive DirectorsIndependentNon-executive Directors

Mr. Evgenii Nikitin Mr. Sergei Popov Mr. Evgenii Vavilov

Mr. Marco Musetti

Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin Mr. Timur Valiev

Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev Mr. Bernard Zonneveld Mr. Philippe Bernard

Henri Mailfait

Mr. Jean-Pierre Thomas

(Chairman, with effect from 1 January 2019)The table below provides membership information of the Board committees on which the relevant Board members serve.

Board Committee

Directors

Audit Committee

Corporate Governance & Nomination Committee

Remuneration Committee

Health, Safety and Environmental Committee*

Standing Committee

Marketing Committee*

Norilsk Nickel Investment Supervisory Committee

Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie

X

C

Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev

X

C

Mr. Bernard Zonneveld

C

X

X

X

X

Mr. Marco Musetti

X

X

Mr. Evgenii Nikitin

Mr. Sergei Popov

Mr. Evgenii Vavilov

Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin

Mr. Timur Valiev

X

Mr. Philippe Bernard

Henri Mailfait

Mr. Jean-Pierre Thomas

X

X

Notes:

C - Chairman

X - member

* - These Board committees also consist of non-Board members.

For the executive functions of our executive Directors, please refer to their profiles on our website at

http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/corp_management/board_of_directors.aspx

31 December 2018

Disclaimer

United Company RUSAL plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 00:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED COMPANY RUSAL ADR
01:44aUNITED RUSAL : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
12/27UNITED RUSAL : Continuing connected transactions transport logistics services fr..
PU
12/27UNITED RUSAL : Continuing connected transactions repair services framework agree..
PU
12/27UNITED RUSAL : Resignation of chairman
PU
12/20UNITED RUSAL : Update announcement
PU
12/14UNITED RUSAL : Continuing connected transactions operation of ondskaya hydro pow..
PU
12/03UNITED RUSAL : Monthly return
PU
11/16UNITED RUSAL : Continuing connected transactions transportation contract
PU
11/12UNITED RUSAL : Continuing connected transactions connection of electrical grid c..
PU
11/05UNITED RUSAL : Appointment of chief executive officer
PU
More news
Chart UNITED COMPANY RUSAL ADR
Duration : Period :
United Company RUSAL ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Evgeny Nikitin CEO, Director & Director-Aluminum Division
Vladislav Aleksandrovich Soloviev President
Artur Matthias Warnig Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Oleg Mukhamedshin Director-Strategy & Financial Markets
Victor Mann Director-Technical
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.