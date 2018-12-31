United RUSAL : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of United Company RUSAL Plc are set out below.

Executive DirectorsNon-executive DirectorsIndependentNon-executive Directors

Mr. Evgenii Nikitin Mr. Sergei Popov Mr. Evgenii Vavilov

Mr. Marco Musetti

Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin Mr. Timur Valiev

Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev Mr. Bernard Zonneveld Mr. Philippe Bernard

Henri Mailfait

Mr. Jean-Pierre Thomas

(Chairman, with effect from 1 January 2019)The table below provides membership information of the Board committees on which the relevant Board members serve.

Board Committee Directors Audit Committee Corporate Governance & Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Health, Safety and Environmental Committee* Standing Committee Marketing Committee* Norilsk Nickel Investment Supervisory Committee Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie X C Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev X C Mr. Bernard Zonneveld C X X X X Mr. Marco Musetti X X Mr. Evgenii Nikitin Mr. Sergei Popov Mr. Evgenii Vavilov Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin Mr. Timur Valiev X Mr. Philippe Bernard Henri Mailfait Mr. Jean-Pierre Thomas X X

Notes:

C - Chairman

X - member

* - These Board committees also consist of non-Board members.

For the executive functions of our executive Directors, please refer to their profiles on our website at

http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/corp_management/board_of_directors.aspx

31 December 2018