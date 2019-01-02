United RUSAL : MONTHLY RETURN

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31 December 2018
To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedUnited Company RUSAL Plc 2 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
20,000,000,000
US$0.01
US$200,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
20,000,000,000
US$0.01
US$200,000,000
Description :N/ANo. of ordinary shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A
Description :N/ANo. of preference shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Description :N/ANo. of other classes of shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
US$200,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary shares
Convertible preference sharesBalance as at close of
preceding month
15,193,014,862
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
15,193,014,862
N/A
N/A
N/A
No of
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at
