UNITED COMPANY RUSAL ADR
End-of-day quote - 04/06
10 EUR   0.00%
United RUSAL : MONTHLY RETURN

0
01/02/2019 | 10:29am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 December 2018

To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedUnited Company RUSAL Plc 2 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

486

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

20,000,000,000

US$0.01

US$200,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

20,000,000,000

US$0.01

US$200,000,000

(2) Stock code :N/A

Description :N/ANo. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :N/ANo. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

N/AStock code :N/A

Description :N/ANo. of other classes of shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

US$200,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)

Convertible preference sharesBalance as at close of

preceding month

15,193,014,862

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

15,193,014,862

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

1. N/A

( / /

)

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

(

/ / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

)

)

)Amount at close of the month

)

Disclaimer

United Company RUSAL plc published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:28:05 UTC
