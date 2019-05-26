United RUSAL : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL METING

Company, (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by any applicable law or the Company's articles of association and (iii) the time when such mandate is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Company in general meeting;

"Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their holdings of Shares subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense of delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company, or any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company;

"Securities" means Shares or securities convertible into Shares, or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for any Shares or such convertible securities; and

"Shares" means ordinary shares with nominal value of US$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company (or of such nominal value as shall result from a sub-division, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company from time to time).

5 THAT subject to the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended), a general unconditional mandate is hereby granted to the Company, directly or through any intermediary or trustee, and to the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to repurchase Shares (as hereinafter defined) in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as interpreted and/or waived by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and/or the Securities and Futures Commission) or of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time with a total nominal value of not more than 10% of the aggregate nominal value of the Company's share capital in issue at the date of this resolution at:

a price (exclusive of expenses) for each Share of an amount which must not be equal to or be higher than 105% of the average closing market price as derived from the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (or of any other applicable stock exchange) for such Shares for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of purchase; and a minimum price (exclusive of expenses) for each Share of the nominal amount of the Share purchased.

For the purpose of this resolution, the expressions:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the