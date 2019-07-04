United RUSAL : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

8. THAT:

subject to the passing of Special Resolution number 1 above, to approve that the Board of Directors of the Company and/or the General Director of the Company (including both before and after the Company's Continuance Out Of Jersey) be and is hereby authorised to perform any and all actions and things and execute all such documents on behalf of the Company, including under seal where applicable, necessary for and relating to the Company's Continuance Out Of Jersey.

Yours faithfully

On behalf of the board of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Bernard Zonneveld

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 5 July 2019

Notes:

The register of members of the Company will be closed starting 25 July 2019 to 1 August 2019 (both days inclusive); during such period no transfer of shares of the Company can be registered. In order to qualify for entitlement to attend the EGM, all completed transfer forms, accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with, in respect of shares registered on the register of members in Jersey, Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, Queensway House, Hilgrove Street, St Helier, Jersey JE1 1ES not later than 5:30 p.m. (Jersey time) on 24 July 2019, and in respect of shares registered on the overseas branch register in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shop 1712 - 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on 24 July 2019.

At the EGM, the chairman of the meeting will put the above resolutions to be voted by way of a poll under Article 16.14 of the Company's Articles of Association and in accordance with Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Any shareholder of the Company who objects to the application of the Company for the Company's Continuance Out Of Jersey may, within the time limits specified in Article 127S(1) of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, apply to the Royal Court of Jersey for an order under Article 143 of the same act on the ground that the proposed continuance out of Jersey would unfairly prejudice his interests.

Any Member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is appointed. A form of proxy for use in connection with the EGM is enclosed with the circular to shareholders dated 5 July 2019. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should the member so desire.