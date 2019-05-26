United RUSAL : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS

N O TI F I C AT I O N LE TT E R
28 May 2019
Dear Non-registered holder (1),
United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of the (i) Circular dated 28 May 2019; (ii) Notice of Annual General Meeting; and (iii) Proxy Form (collectively the "Current Corporate Communications")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.rusal.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website or by browsing through the Stock Exchange's website.
If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the request form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the request form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar is Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.rusal.comor the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to r u s a l . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k.
By Order of the board of directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that it wishes to receive corporate communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the request form on the reverse side.
各位非登 記持有 人(1 ) ：
United Company RUSAL Plc（「 本公司 」）-( i )日期 為 2019 年 5 月 28 日 之通函 ; ( i i )股 東週年 大會通 告 ;及( i i i )委任 代表表 格（ 統 稱 「本 次公司 通訊 文件 」） 之發佈 通知
本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.rusal.com)及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 ( 「 聯 交 所 」 ) 之 網 站 （ ww w . hke x new s . hk ），歡迎瀏 覽。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 閱 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 或 瀏 覽 聯 交 所 網 站 。
如 閣下 欲收取 本次公 司通訊 文件之印 刷本，請填 妥在本 函背 面的申請 表格，並使 用隨附 之郵 寄標籤寄 回本公 司之香 港證券 登 記分處 ― 香港中 央證券 登記 有限公司（「香港 證券登 記 分處 」）(如 在香港 投寄，毋須 貼上郵 票；否 則，請貼上 適當的 郵票 ) 。 香港證券 登記分 處地址 為香港 灣仔皇后 大道東 183 號合和 中 心 17 樓 1712-1716 室。申 請表 格亦可於 本公司 網站(www.rusal.com) 或聯交易 所網站 （www.hkexnews.hk） 內下載 。
如對本函 內容有 任何疑 問，請 致電本公 司電話 熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦 公時間 為星期 一至五 （ 香港公眾 假期除 外）上 午 9 時 正 至下午 6 時正(香港時 間)或電 郵 至 ru sa l . ec om@c omp u ter sh are . com . hk。
United Company RUSAL Plc
20 19 年 5 月 28 日
UCRH-28052019-1(0)
CCS5914UCRH_NRH
Non-registered holder's information (English name and address)
非登記持有人資料（英文姓名及地址）
Request Form 申請表格
|
To: United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company")
|
致：
|
United Company RUSAL Plc（「本公司」）
|
(Stock Code: 00486)
|
|
（股份代號：00486）
|
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
|
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
|
Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road
|
|
|
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
|
East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
|
|
|
合和中心 17 樓 1712-1716 室
|
|
I/We would like to receive the corporate communications* of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:
本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：
(Please mark ONLY ONE（ X）of the following boxes)
(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.
同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文各一份印刷本。
|
Name(s) of Non-registered holder(s)#
|
|
Date
|
非登記持有人姓名#
|
|
日期
|
Address of Non-registered holder(s)#
|
|
|
非登記持有人地址#
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
|
|
|
Contact telephone number
|
Signature(s)
|
聯 絡電 話號碼
|
簽 名
# You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's website.
假如 閣下從公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。
Notes 附 註 ：
-
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所有 資 料 。
-
This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that it wishes to receive Corporate Communications).
此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊文 件 )發出。
-
Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
-
The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Comput ershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
上 述 指 示 適 用 於 發 送予 閣 下 之 所有 公 司 通 訊文 件 ， 直至 閣下通知本公司之香港證券登記處 ― 香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this request form.
為 免 存 疑 ， 任 何 在 本申 請 表 格 上 的額 外 指 示 ，本 公 司 將 不 予 處 理 。
*Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applica ble, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f ) a proxy form.
公 司 通 訊 文 件 包 括 但不 限 於：(a)董 事 會 報 告、年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同 核數 師 報 告 及 如適 用，財 務摘 要 報 告；(b)中 期 報 告 及如 適 用，中 期 摘 要報告；(c)會 議 通 告；(d)上 市 文 件；(e)通 函 ； 及 (f)委 任 代 表 表 格。
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope
to return this request form to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL
香港中央證券登記有限公司
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37
香港 Hong Kong