United RUSAL : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS

N O TI F I C AT I O N LE TT E R

28 May 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (1),

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of the (i) Circular dated 28 May 2019; (ii) Notice of Annual General Meeting; and (iii) Proxy Form (collectively the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.rusal.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website or by browsing through the Stock Exchange's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the request form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the request form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar is Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.rusal.comor the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to r u s a l . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k.

By Order of the board of directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that it wishes to receive corporate communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the request form on the reverse side.

各位非登 記持有 人(1 ) ：

United Company RUSAL Plc（「 本公司 」）-( i )日期 為 2019 年 5 月 28 日 之通函 ; ( i i )股 東週年 大會通 告 ;及( i i i )委任 代表表 格（ 統 稱 「本 次公司 通訊 文件 」） 之發佈 通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.rusal.com)及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 ( 「 聯 交 所 」 ) 之 網 站 （ ww w . hke x new s . hk ），歡迎瀏 覽。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 閱 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 或 瀏 覽 聯 交 所 網 站 。

如 閣下 欲收取 本次公 司通訊 文件之印 刷本，請填 妥在本 函背 面的申請 表格，並使 用隨附 之郵 寄標籤寄 回本公 司之香 港證券 登 記分處 ― 香港中 央證券 登記 有限公司（「香港 證券登 記 分處 」）(如 在香港 投寄，毋須 貼上郵 票；否 則，請貼上 適當的 郵票 ) 。 香港證券 登記分 處地址 為香港 灣仔皇后 大道東 183 號合和 中 心 17 樓 1712-1716 室。申 請表 格亦可於 本公司 網站(www.rusal.com) 或聯交易 所網站 （www.hkexnews.hk） 內下載 。

如對本函 內容有 任何疑 問，請 致電本公 司電話 熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦 公時間 為星期 一至五 （ 香港公眾 假期除 外）上 午 9 時 正 至下午 6 時正(香港時 間)或電 郵 至 ru sa l . ec om@c omp u ter sh are . com . hk。

United Company RUSAL Plc

20 19 年 5 月 28 日

UCRH-28052019-1(0)