United RUSAL : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

28 May 2019

Dear Shareholder,

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of the (i) Circular dated 28 May 2019; (ii) Notice of Annual General Meeting; and (iii) Proxy Form (collectively the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.rusal.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is (are) enclosed (if you have specifically chosen to receive printed form(s)). You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website or by browsing through the Stock Exchange's website.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications (Note) either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contr ary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the enclosed request form and send it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong branch share registrar (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, using the mailing label provided. The address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar is Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.rusal.comor the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at the above address or send an email to r u s a l . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via the website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

By Order of the board of directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.