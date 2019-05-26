Log in
United Company RUSAL ADR    RUSAL

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL ADR

(RUSAL)
United RUSAL : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

05/26/2019

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

28 May 2019

Dear Shareholder,

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of the (i) Circular dated 28 May 2019; (ii) Notice of Annual General Meeting; and (iii) Proxy Form (collectively the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.rusal.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is (are) enclosed (if you have specifically chosen to receive printed form(s)). You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website or by browsing through the Stock Exchange's website.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications (Note) either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contr ary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the enclosed request form and send it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong branch share registrar (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, using the mailing label provided. The address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar is Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.rusal.comor the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at the above address or send an email to r u s a l . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via the website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

By Order of the board of directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ：

United Company RUSAL Plc（「 本 公 司 」） - ( i ) 日 期 為 2 0 1 9

52 8 日 之 通 函 ; ( i i ) 股 東 週 年 大 會 通 告 ;( i i i )

委 任 代 表 表 格 （ 統 稱 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 交 所 」 ) 之 網 站 （ w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本

取 印 刷 本 ) 。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 存 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 或 瀏 覽

( www.rusal.com) 及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 (「 聯 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ( 如 閣 下 早 前 選 擇 收 聯 交 所 網 站 。

如 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本、或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本；或 同 時 收 取 中、英 文 印 刷 本，費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 隨 本 函 附 上 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 把 申

請 表 格 寄 回 本 公 司 之 香 港 證 券 登 記 分 處 ― 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 分 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 71 7 1 2 - 1 7 1 6 室 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( www.rusal.com) 或 聯 交 易 所 網 站

  • w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k內 下 載 。

如 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 請 以 書 面 送 交 到 本 公 司 之 香 港 證 券 登 記 分 處 或 以 電 郵 方 式 至 r u s a l . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k，以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇 。

如 股 東 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ），但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 收 到 或 存 取 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 香 港 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 ( 香 港 時 間 )

承董事會命

公司秘書

黃寶瑩

2 0 1 9 5 2 8

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)

函；及(f)委任代表表格。

UCRH-28052019-1(0)

CCS5913UCRH

Printing the shareholder's information (English name and address)

印上股東資料（英文姓名及地址）

Request Form 申請表格

To: United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company")

致：

United Company RUSAL Plc（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 00486)

（股份代號：00486

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17 樓 1712-1716 室

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in Chinese / English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, but I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之中文/英文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站及聯交所網站所登載之本次 公司通訊文件，但現在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件之印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now.

本人我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now.

本人我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now.

本人我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Name(s) of shareholder(s)#

Date

股東姓名#

日期

Address of shareholder(s)#

股東地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

聯絡電話號碼

Signature(s)

簽名

# You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's website.

假如 閣下從公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。 Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearl y.
    請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所 有 資 料 。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this request form in order to be valid.
    如 屬 聯 名 股 東 ， 則 本 申 請 表 格 須 由 該 名 於 本 公 司 股 東 名 冊 上 就 聯 名 持 有 股 份 其 姓 名 位 列 首 位 的 股 東 簽 署 ， 方 為 有 效 。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectl y completed will be void.
    如 在 本 表 格 作 出 超 過 一 項 選 擇 、 或 未 有 作 出 選 擇 、 或 未 有 簽 署 、 或 在 其 他 方 面 填 寫 不 正 確 ， 則 本 表 格 將 會 作 廢 。
  4. Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which we have sent to our shareholders in the

past 12 months are available from the Company on request . They are also available on the Company's we bsite ( www.rusal.com) for five years from the date of first publication.

公 司 備 有 於 過 去 12個 月 曾 寄 發 予 股 東 的 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中、英 文 版 印 刷 本。該 等 通 訊 文 件 亦 由 首 次 登 載 日 期 起 計，持 續 5年 載 於 公 司 網 站 (www.rusal.com) 上 。

UCRH-28052019-1(0)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this request form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

United Company RUSAL plc published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 01:48:02 UTC
