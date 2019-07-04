United RUSAL : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED COMPANY'S CONTINUANCE OUT OF JERSEY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE

PROPOSED COMPANY'S CONTINUANCE OUT OF JERSEY

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") announces that the attached announcement regarding the circular in relation to, amongst others, the proposed Company's continuance out of Jersey has been released in Russian to the Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS» on which the Company is listed and on the website of the Company.

5 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Evgenii Nikitin, Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov and Mr. Evgenii Vavilov, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Marco Musetti, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (Chairman), Mr. Maxim Poletaev, Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds, Mr. Kevin Parker, Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan.

