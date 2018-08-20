Log in
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL ADR (RUSAL)
United RUSAL : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

08/20/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") announces that the attached announcement has been released in Russian to the Public Joint Stock-Company «Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS» on which the Company is listed and on the website of the Company.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying Company Secretary

20 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Evgenii Nikitin, Mr. Sergei Popov and Mr. Evgenii Vavilov, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Marco Musetti, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Timur Valiev, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld, Mr. Philippe Bernard Henri Mailfait and Mr. Jean-Pierre Thomas.

All announcements published by the Company are available on its website under the linkshttp://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspxand http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ respectively.

The announcement on an order of access to information containing in the Interim report for the first six months of 2018

1. General information

1.1. Full trade name of the issuer

United Company RUSAL Plc

1.2. The reduced trade name of the

-

issuer

1.3. Location of the issuer

44 Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey JE4

9WG

1.4. Issuer's PSRN

Registration number of the legal entity

94939

1.5. The INN of the issuer

N/A

1.6. The unique code of the issuer

N/A

appropriated by registering body

1.7. The page address on the Internet

http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/

used by the issuer for disclosure of

http://e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=35101

information (in Russia)

2. Contents of the announcement

  • 2.1. Category of securities of the foreign issuer: ordinary shares;

  • 2.2. International code (number) of identification of securities (ISIN) of the foreign issuer: JE00B5BCW814;

  • 2.3. A type of the document containing information to which access is provided: the Interim report for the first six months of 2018;

  • 2.4. Date of publication of the text of the relevant document on the page on the Internet: 20 August 2018;

  • 2.5. The page address on the Internet on which the text of the relevant document is published: http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=35101

3. Signature

3.1. Manager acting under the Power of attorney No PM-B-18-0491 issued on August 17, 2018

(signature)

D. Sidarkevich

3.2. Date «20» August 2018

Disclaimer

United Company RUSAL plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 08:10:06 UTC
