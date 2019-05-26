United RUSAL : PROPOSAL FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SECURITIES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in United Company RUSAL Plc, you should at once hand this circular with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

PROPOSAL FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS,

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SECURITIES AND

REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening an annual general meeting of United Company RUSAL Plc to be held at the Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong time is set out on pages 24 to 29 of this circular. A proxy form for use at the annual general meeting is also enclosed. Whether or not you intend to be present at the meeting, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the office of the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjourned meeting should they so desire.

28 May 2019