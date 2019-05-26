Log in
United RUSAL : PROPOSAL FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SECURITIES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/26/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in United Company RUSAL Plc, you should at once hand this circular with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

PROPOSAL FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS,

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SECURITIES AND

REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening an annual general meeting of United Company RUSAL Plc to be held at the Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong time is set out on pages 24 to 29 of this circular. A proxy form for use at the annual general meeting is also enclosed. Whether or not you intend to be present at the meeting, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the office of the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjourned meeting should they so desire.

28 May 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Re-appointment of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

General mandates to issue Securities and to repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

General information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

APPENDIX I - BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS WHO

ARE BEING PUT FORWARD FOR RE-APPOINTMENT . . . . . .

7

APPENDIX II - REPURCHASE MANDATE EXPLANATORY STATEMENT . . . . . .

21

NOTICE OF AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24

− i −

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at the

Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsimshatsui,

Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 10:00

a.m. Hong Kong time

"Articles"

the articles of association of the Company

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

United Company RUSAL Plc, a company incorporated under

the laws of Jersey with limited liability

"Controlling Shareholder(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the director(s), including independent non-executive

director(s), of the Company

"En+"

En+ Group Plc, formerly En+ Group Limited, a company

incorporated in Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the

Company

"EUR"

Euros, the lawful currency of the relevant member states of

the European Union that have adopted the Euro as their

currency

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

"Issue Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted

to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to

allot, issue, grant or otherwise deal with additional Securities

with an aggregate nominal value not exceeding 20% of the

aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company

in issue as at the date of the passing of the relevant ordinary

resolution approving the issue mandate

"Latest Practicable Date"

21 May 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

− 1 −

DEFINITIONS

"Main Board"

the stock exchange (excluding the option market) operated by

the Stock Exchange which is independent from and operated

in parallel with the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock

Exchange

"Ordinary Shares"

ordinary share(s) with nominal value of US$0.01 each in the

share capital of the Company (or of such nominal value as

shall

result

from

a

sub-division,

consolidation,

reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the

Company from time to time)

"Repurchase Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted

to the Directors on behalf of the Company to enable them to

repurchase Ordinary Shares in accordance with all applicable

laws and regulations, the aggregate nominal value of which

shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal value of the

share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of the

passing of the relevant special resolution approving the

repurchase mandate

"RUB"

means Rubles, the lawful currency of the Russian Federation

"Securities"

Ordinary Shares or securities convertible into Ordinary

Shares or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for

any Shares or such convertible securities

"SFO"

Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong

"Shares"

Ordinary Shares

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Substantial Shareholder(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Takeovers Code"

The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

"US$"

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States

of America

"%"

per cent.

− 2 −

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

Executive Directors:

Place of business in Hong Kong registered

Mr. Evgenii Nikitin

under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance:

Mr. Evgenii Vavilov

3806 Central Plaza

Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov

18 Harbour Road

Wanchai

Non-executive Directors:

Hong Kong

Mr. Marco Musetti

Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin

Registered office in Jersey:

Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov

44 Esplanade

St Helier

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Jersey

Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie

JE4 9WG

Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev

Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (Chairman)

Head Office and

Mr. Maxim Poletaev

principal place of business:

Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds

28th Oktovriou, 249

Mr. Kevin Parker

LOPHITIS BUSINESS CENTRE, 7th floor

Mr. Christopher Burnham

3035 Limassol

Mr. Nick Jordan

Cyprus

28 May 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSAL FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS,

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SECURITIES AND

REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

1 INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding the proposals relating to (i) the re-appointment of Directors in accordance with the Articles; (ii) the granting of the Issue Mandate; (iii) the granting of the Repurchase Mandate; (iv) the granting of a general and unconditional mandate to the effect that the total number of Securities which may be allotted and

− 3 −

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Company RUSAL plc published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 01:18:00 UTC
