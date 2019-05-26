United RUSAL : PROPOSAL FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SECURITIES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
05/26/2019 | 09:19pm EDT
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
PROPOSAL FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS,
GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SECURITIES AND
REPURCHASE SHARES
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening an annual general meeting of United Company RUSAL Plc to be held at the Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong time is set out on pages 24 to 29 of this circular. A proxy form for use at the annual general meeting is also enclosed. Whether or not you intend to be present at the meeting, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the office of the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjourned meeting should they so desire.
In this circular, unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
"AGM"
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at the
Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsimshatsui,
Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 10:00
a.m. Hong Kong time
"Articles"
the articles of association of the Company
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company"
United Company RUSAL Plc, a company incorporated under
the laws of Jersey with limited liability
"Controlling Shareholder(s)"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Director(s)"
the director(s), including independent non-executive
director(s), of the Company
"En+"
En+ Group Plc, formerly En+ Group Limited, a company
incorporated in Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the
Company
"EUR"
Euros, the lawful currency of the relevant member states of
the European Union that have adopted the Euro as their
currency
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
Republic of China
"Issue Mandate"
a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted
to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to
allot, issue, grant or otherwise deal with additional Securities
with an aggregate nominal value not exceeding 20% of the
aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company
in issue as at the date of the passing of the relevant ordinary
resolution approving the issue mandate
"Latest Practicable Date"
21 May 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the
printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information
in this circular
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
DEFINITIONS
"Main Board"
the stock exchange (excluding the option market) operated by
the Stock Exchange which is independent from and operated
in parallel with the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock
Exchange
"Ordinary Shares"
ordinary share(s) with nominal value of US$0.01 each in the
share capital of the Company (or of such nominal value as
shall
result
from
a
sub-division,
consolidation,
reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the
Company from time to time)
"Repurchase Mandate"
a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted
to the Directors on behalf of the Company to enable them to
repurchase Ordinary Shares in accordance with all applicable
laws and regulations, the aggregate nominal value of which
shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal value of the
share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of the
passing of the relevant special resolution approving the
repurchase mandate
"RUB"
means Rubles, the lawful currency of the Russian Federation
"Securities"
Ordinary Shares or securities convertible into Ordinary
Shares or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for
any Shares or such convertible securities
"SFO"
Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of
Hong Kong
"Shares"
Ordinary Shares
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the Share(s)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Substantial Shareholder(s)"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Takeovers Code"
The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers
"US$"
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States
of America
"%"
per cent.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
Executive Directors:
Place of business in Hong Kong registered
Mr. Evgenii Nikitin
under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance:
Mr. Evgenii Vavilov
3806 Central Plaza
Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov
18 Harbour Road
Wanchai
Non-executive Directors:
Hong Kong
Mr. Marco Musetti
Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin
Registered office in Jersey:
Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov
44 Esplanade
St Helier
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Jersey
Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie
JE4 9WG
Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev
Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (Chairman)
Head Office and
Mr. Maxim Poletaev
principal place of business:
Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds
28th Oktovriou, 249
Mr. Kevin Parker
LOPHITIS BUSINESS CENTRE, 7th floor
Mr. Christopher Burnham
3035 Limassol
Mr. Nick Jordan
Cyprus
28 May 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSAL FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS,
GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SECURITIES AND
REPURCHASE SHARES
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1 INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding the proposals relating to (i) the re-appointment of Directors in accordance with the Articles; (ii) the granting of the Issue Mandate; (iii) the granting of the Repurchase Mandate; (iv) the granting of a general and unconditional mandate to the effect that the total number of Securities which may be allotted and
