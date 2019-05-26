United RUSAL : PROXY FORM FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

PROXY FORM FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

as my/our proxy/proxies (note 3), to attend for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting ("Annual General Meeting") of the Company to be held at the Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 20 June 2019 at 10:00am (Hong Kong time), and at any adjournment thereof and to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf on the resolutions referred to in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (with or without modifications) as indicated.

If you wish to vote for any of the resolutions below, please indicate with an "X" in the boxes marked "For". If you wish to vote against any of the resolutions below, please indicate with an "X" in the boxes marked "Against". If you wish to abstain on any of the resolutions below, please indicate with an "X" in the boxes marked "Abstain" (note 4). The proxy will exercise his/her discretion as to how he/she votes or whether he/she abstains from voting on any resolution referred to below if no instruction is given in respect of that resolution. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any business or resolution properly considered at the Annual General Meeting other than the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (note 5).

NO RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 1 To receive and consider the audited financial statements, the report of the directors of the Company ("Directors") and the auditor's report of the Company, each for the year ended 31 December 2018. NO RESOLUTIONS FOR DIRECTORS RE-APPOINTMENT FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 2(a) To re-appoint Mr. Evgenii Nikitin as an executive director of the Company. 2(b) To re-appoint Mr. Evgenii Vavilov as an executive director of the Company. 2(c) To re-appoint Mr. Marco Musetti as a non-executive director of the Company. 2(d) To re-appoint Mr. Bernard Zonneveld as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 2(e) To re-appoint Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 2(f) To re-appoint Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov as an executive director of the Company. 2(g) To re-appoint Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov as a non-executive director of the Company. 2(h) To re-appoint Mr. Maxim Poletaev as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 2(i) To re-appoint Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 2(j) To re-appoint Mr. Kevin Parker as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 2(k) To re-appoint Mr. Christopher Burnham as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 2(l) To re-appoint Mr. Nick Jordan as an independent non-executive director of the Company. NO RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 3 To appoint JSC KPMG as the auditor and authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the year ending 31 December 2019. 4 To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue, grant and deal with additional securities of the Company. 5 To give a general mandate to the Company and the Directors on behalf of the Company to repurchase securities of the Company (to be passed as a special resolution). 6 Conditional upon Resolutions 4 and 5 being passed, to extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue, grant and deal with additional securities of the Company by the addition of the aggregate nominal value of the securities repurchased.

