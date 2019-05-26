United RUSAL : PROXY FORM FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
PROXY FORM FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
I/We (note 1) of
being the registered holder(s) of
_ (note 2) shares of US$0.01 each in the capital of UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(the "Company") hereby appoint THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or failing him/her of
or failing him/her
of
as my/our proxy/proxies (note 3), to attend for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting ("Annual General Meeting") of the Company to be held at the Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 20 June 2019 at 10:00am (Hong Kong time), and at any adjournment thereof and to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf on the resolutions referred to in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (with or without modifications) as indicated.
If you wish to vote for any of the resolutions below, please indicate with an "X" in the boxes marked "For". If you wish to vote against any of the resolutions below, please indicate with an "X" in the boxes marked "Against". If you wish to abstain on any of the resolutions below, please indicate with an "X" in the boxes marked "Abstain" (note 4). The proxy will exercise his/her discretion as to how he/she votes or whether he/she abstains from voting on any resolution referred to below if no instruction is given in respect of that resolution. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any business or resolution properly considered at the Annual General Meeting other than the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (note 5).
NO
RESOLUTION
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
1
To receive and consider the audited financial statements, the report of the directors of the Company
("Directors") and the auditor's report of the Company, each for the year ended 31 December 2018.
NO
RESOLUTIONS FOR DIRECTORS RE-APPOINTMENT
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
2(a)
To re-appoint Mr. Evgenii Nikitin as an executive director of the Company.
2(b)
To re-appoint Mr. Evgenii Vavilov as an executive director of the Company.
2(c)
To re-appoint Mr. Marco Musetti as a non-executive director of the Company.
2(d)
To re-appoint Mr. Bernard Zonneveld as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
2(e)
To re-appoint Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
2(f)
To re-appoint Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov as an executive director of the Company.
2(g)
To re-appoint Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov as a non-executive director of the Company.
2(h)
To re-appoint Mr. Maxim Poletaev as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
2(i)
To re-appoint Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
2(j)
To re-appoint Mr. Kevin Parker as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
2(k)
To re-appoint Mr. Christopher Burnham as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
2(l)
To re-appoint Mr. Nick Jordan as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
NO
RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
3
To appoint JSC KPMG as the auditor and authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the
auditor for the year ending 31 December 2019.
4
To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue, grant and deal with additional securities
of the Company.
5
To give a general mandate to the Company and the Directors on behalf of the Company to
repurchase securities of the Company (to be passed as a special resolution).
6
Conditional upon Resolutions 4 and 5 being passed, to extend the general mandate granted to the
Directors to allot, issue, grant and deal with additional securities of the Company by the addition
of the aggregate nominal value of the securities repurchased.
Dated this
day of
2019
Signature/Common Seal of Shareholder (note 6)
Notes:
-
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. In the case of joint holders this form of proxy must be signed by the shareholder whose name stands first in the register of members.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
-
You are entitled to appoint a proxy of your choice. If you wish to appoint some person other than the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as your proxy/proxies, kindly delete the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or failing him/her" and insert the name/names and address(es) of the person/persons desired. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Annual General Meeting in person to represent you.
-
The "Abstain" option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However it should be noted that "Abstain" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Accordingly, the shares abstained (if any) will not be counted in the calculation of the required majority.
-
The Notice of Annual General Meeting is set out in the Company's circular dated 28 May 2019.
-
The form of proxy must be signed by a shareholder, or his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the shareholder is a corporation, either under its common seal or signed by an attorney or duly authorised officer of the corporation.
-
To be valid, this form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting.
-
Any alteration made in this proxy form should be initialed by the person who signs it.
-
Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereto if you so wish
