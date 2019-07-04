United RUSAL : PROXY FORM FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

PROXY FORM FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

I/We (note 1) of

being the registered holder(s) of _ (note 2) shares of US$0.01 each in the capital of

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (the "Company") hereby appoint THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or failing

him/her

of

or failing him/her

of

as my/our proxy/proxies (note 3), to attend for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Company to be held at Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, 20 Nathan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong, on 1 August 2019 at 10 a.m. (Hong Kong time), and at any adjournment thereof and to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf on the resolutions referred to in the Notice of EGM (the "Notice") (with or without modifications) as indicated.

If you wish to vote for any of the resolutions below, please indicate with an "X" in the boxes marked "For". If you wish to vote against any of the resolutions below, please indicate with an "X" in the boxes marked "Against". If you wish to abstain on any of the resolutions below, please indicate with an "X" in the boxes marked "Abstain" (note 4). The proxy will exercise his/her discretion as to how he/she votes or whether he/she abstains from voting on any resolution referred to below if no instruction is given in respect of that resolution. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any business or resolution properly considered at the EGM other than the resolutions set out in the Notice (note 5).

NO SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN