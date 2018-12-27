United RUSAL : RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") announces that due to his other business commitments and in view of anticipated changes to the Board as was disclosed by the Company in its Announcement on 20 December 2018, Mr. Matthias Warnig ("Mr. Warnig") has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive director of the Company, the Chairman of the Board and the committees of the Board with effect from 31 December 2018. Mr. Warnig confirmed that he did not have any disagreement with the Board and that there is no other matter relating to his resignation which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Warnig for his contribution and his leading role during his term of office with the Company.

The Board intends to consider the matter of appointment of the Chairman during 27

December 2018.

