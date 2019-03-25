United RUSAL : UPDATE ON CREDIT RATING ASSIGNED TO THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

UPDATE ON CREDIT RATING ASSIGNED TO THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 12 April 2018 and 28 January 2019.

The Company is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has assigned the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the Company at the level of 'BB-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch Ratings also assigned a BB-/RR4 rating to Rusal Capital D.A.C.'s senior unsecured notes.

The rating action follows the restoration of the relations between the Company and Fitch, which became possible after the removal of the Company and its largest shareholder, En+ Group Plc, from OFAC's List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (the "SDN List"). Fitch has withdrawn all ratings of the Company and the notes issued by Rusal Capital D.A.C. on 11 April 2018, after the Company was included in the SDN List. Before the withdrawal, the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the Company was at the level of 'BB-'.

