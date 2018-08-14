United RUSAL : UPDATE ON THE INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

UPDATE ON THE INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Reference is made to the interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("Interim Results Announcement") dated 6 August 2018 of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as the defined terms in the Interim Results Announcement.

As mentioned in the Interim Results Announcement, as at 6 August 2018, the Company was unable to obtain consolidated interim financial information of Norilsk Nickel as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and accordingly has estimated its share in the profit, currency translation and other comprehensive income of its associate based on the publicly available information. As a result, the Company's auditor, JSC KPMG, has provided a qualified conclusion in its Independent Auditors' Report on review of the consolidated interim condensed financial information of the Company as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

On 13 August 2018, Norilsk Nickel published its first half 2018 interim consolidated IFRS financial results ("Norilsk Nickel Financial Statements") on its own website. The management of the Company is reviewing the Norilsk Nickel Financial Statements and is of the preliminary view that they may have no material adverse impact on the Company's published consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (as disclosed in the Interim Results Announcement).

As soon as the Company has updated its consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the auditors haveperformed the relevant review procedures with respect to the Norilsk Nickel Financial Statements, the Company will make further announcement which, if required, may contain the Company's updated consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying Company Secretary

14 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Evgenii Nikitin , Mr. Sergei Popov and Mr. Evgenii Vavilov, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Marco Musetti, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Timur Valiev, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld, Mr. Philippe Bernard Henri Mailfait and Mr. Jean-Pierre Thomas.

All announcements published by the Company are available on its website under the linkshttp://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspxand http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ respectively.