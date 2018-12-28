Log in
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman

12/28/2018 | 06:26am CET
Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk

MOSCOW/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Russian aluminium company Rusal said on Friday it has appointed independent non-executive director Jean-Pierre Thomas as its new chairman as part of an agreed restructuring in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

The previous chairman, Matthias Warnig, stepped down earlier this week after six years at the world's largest aluminium producer outside China. His resignation was a condition of the deal.

Jean-Pierre Thomas was elected by the board as chairman with effect from Jan. 1, Rusal said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Thomas, 61, has been an independent non-executive director on Rusal's board since June. He was a managing partner at Lazard investment bank for 15 years, leaving in 2013.

He has also been a non-executive independent director on the board of French metals producer Recylex since 2009.

The U.S. Treasury said last week it would remove sanctions against Rusal, its parent En+ and power firm EuroSibEnergo if they restructured to reduce the controlling stakes of businessman Oleg Deripaska, who is on Washington's sanctions list.

The deal is subject to a 30-day review period in the U.S. Congress. After the restructuring is completed, En+ will retain the right to nominate the producer's chief executive, the U.S. Treasury has said earlier.

"Mr. Thomas has in-depth experience with Russian relations, having been tasked with several projects aimed at boosting economic cooperation between France and Russia," Rusal said in a disclosure in June.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Rusal rose 2 percent on Friday and were on track for their biggest monthly percentage gain in a year.

(This story has been refiled to remove an extraneous word in the headline)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EN+ GROUP PLC -9.97% 4.8615 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RECYLEX 1.32% 5.38 Real-time Quote.-58.71%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC 6.52% 2.45 End-of-day quote.-55.45%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 354 M
EBIT 2018 1 598 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 6 305 M
Yield 2018 24,1%
P/E ratio 2018 2,49
P/E ratio 2019 2,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 4 461 M
Managers
NameTitle
Evgeny Nikitin CEO, Director & Director-Aluminum Division
Vladislav Aleksandrovich Soloviev President
Artur Matthias Warnig Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Oleg Mukhamedshin Director-Strategy & Financial Markets
Victor Mann Director-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC-55.45%4 461
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD-48.97%4 792
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 418
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.-37.20%3 677
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSCC-3.23%2 261
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 479
