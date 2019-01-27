Log in
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
Rusal chairman resigns as part of deal to lift U.S. sanctions; shares jump 5 percent

01/27/2019 | 09:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Aluminum giant Rusal said on Monday Jean-Pierre Thomas had resigned as chairman and director of the company as a pre-requisite for a decision by the United States to lift sanctions on the company.

Shares in Hong Kong-listed Rusal jumped more than 5 percent in early trading on Monday.

Sunday's move by President Donald Trump's administration ended sanctions on Rusal and other Russian firms linked to oligarch Oleg Deripaska, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite a Democratic-led push in the U.S. Congress to maintain the restrictions.

Rusal is the world's largest aluminum producer outside China, and sanctions on the company spurred demand for Chinese supplies. China's aluminum exports jumped to a record in 2018.

In a stock exchange filing, the firm, formally known as United Company RUSAL Plc, also said Philippe Bernard Henri Mailfait had resigned as an independent non-executive director effective Jan. 26 due to other business commitments.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EN+ GROUP PLC -9.97% 4.8615 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GLENCORE 3.24% 297.5 Delayed Quote.2.11%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC 1.71% 2.98 End-of-day quote.13.74%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 354 M
EBIT 2018 1 598 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 6 305 M
Yield 2018 18,6%
P/E ratio 2018 3,22
P/E ratio 2019 3,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 5 771 M
Chart UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
Duration : Period :
United Company Rusal Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,59 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evgeny Nikitin CEO, Director & Director-Aluminum Division
Vladislav Aleksandrovich Soloviev President
Jean-Pierre Thomas Chairman
Oleg Mukhamedshin Director-Strategy & Financial Markets
Victor Mann Director-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC13.74%5 771
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD14.00%5 616
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 150
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.4.27%3 898
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSCC-1.68%2 203
KAISER ALUMINUM CORP.8.61%1 600
