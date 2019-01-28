Russia's VTB increases stake in EN+ to 22.3 percent
01/28/2019 | 05:11am EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB's share in En+ Group rose to 22.27 percent from 7.65 percent, the bank said on Monday after the United States lifted sanctions on EN+ and other Russian firms linked to oligarch Oleg Deripaska.
The transaction was carried out on Jan. 26 and VTB will now be able to vote with a 6.25 percent stake in EN+, the lender said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)