Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  United Company Rusal Plc    0486   JE00B5BCW814

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (0486)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Russia's VTB increases stake in EN+ to 22.3 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 05:11am EST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB's share in En+ Group rose to 22.27 percent from 7.65 percent, the bank said on Monday after the United States lifted sanctions on EN+ and other Russian firms linked to oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The transaction was carried out on Jan. 26 and VTB will now be able to vote with a 6.25 percent stake in EN+, the lender said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK VTB PAO --End-of-day quote.
EN+ GROUP PLC -9.97% 4.8615 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC 1.71% 2.98 End-of-day quote.13.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
05:11aRussia's VTB increases stake in EN+ to 22.3 percent
RE
04:33aRusal shares soar, aluminum falls as U.S. lifts sanctions
RE
04:33aUNITED RUSAL : Rusal shares soar, aluminium falls as U.S. lifts sanctions
RE
02:41aUNITED RUSAL : London Metal Exchange lifts suspension on holding Rusal metal in ..
RE
01/27Rusal chairman resigns as part of deal to lift U.S. sanctions; shares jump 5 ..
RE
01/27Rusal Chairman Jean-Pierre Thomas Resigns; Glencore Share Transfer to En+
DJ
01/18EXPLAINER : How U.S.-China talks differ from any other trade deal
RE
01/18UNITED RUSAL : Explainer - How U.S.-China talks differ from any other trade deal
RE
01/18Three named to En+ voting trust as Deripaska looks to reduce stakes
RE
01/18OLEG DERIPASKA : Three named to En+ voting trust as Deripaska looks to reduce st..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 354 M
EBIT 2018 1 598 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 6 305 M
Yield 2018 18,6%
P/E ratio 2018 3,22
P/E ratio 2019 3,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 5 771 M
Chart UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
Duration : Period :
United Company Rusal Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,59 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evgeny Nikitin CEO, Director & Director-Aluminum Division
Vladislav Aleksandrovich Soloviev President
Jean-Pierre Thomas Chairman
Oleg Mukhamedshin Director-Strategy & Financial Markets
Victor Mann Director-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC13.74%5 771
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD14.00%5 616
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 150
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.4.27%3 898
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C-1.68%2 203
KAISER ALUMINUM CORP.8.61%1 600
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.