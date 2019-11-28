United RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT
11/28/2019 | 07:28pm EST
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 December 2017, 15 February 2018, 2 March 2018, 27 December 2018, 18 January 2019, 12 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 23 May 2019, 2 July 2019 and 11 July 2019 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.
The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into a contract with an associate of En+, pursuant to which an associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to a member of the Group.
THE NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 December 2017, 15 February 2018, 2 March 2018, 27 December 2018, 18 January 2019, 12 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 23 May 2019, 2 July 2019 and 11 July 2019 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts. The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into a contract with an associate of En+, pursuant to which an associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to a member of the Group (the "New Repair Services Contract"), with details as below.
Estimated
consideration
payable for
the year
ending 31
Customer
Contractor
December
2019
Date of the contract
(member of the
(associate
Term of
Repair
excluding
Group)
of En+)
contract
services
VAT
Payment terms
(USD)
1
28 November 2019
LLC "K&K"
"KraMZ"
Up to 31
Equipment
17,555
70% prepayment to
Ltd.
December 2019
maintenance
(Note 1)
be paid on the date
services
of the receiving
invoice, and the
remaining 30%
payable within 5
banking days from
the date of the
acceptance
certificate
Total estimated
2019:
consideration
payable (USD)
17,555
Note:
1. The estimated consideration payable is calculated based on the estimated costs for the relevant repair works (repair of IAT coils - 2 items; and repair of cable hoses - 8 items) and is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under the New Repair Services Contract has been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. In accordance with the Company's procurement policies and using tools such as the Company's procurement portal, the Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required repair services. The Company's procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Company's procurement policies, with approval from the Company's bidding committee chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (the contractor offered the lowest price) and then entered into the contract with the chosen contractor.
Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+ for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 is estimated to be approximately USD16.920 million.
The annual aggregate transaction amount by the Group is estimated by the Directors based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract price.
THE AGGREGATION APPROACH
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated, as they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by members of the Group.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contract is for the benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered a competitive price.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Repair Services Contract has been negotiated on an arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract, save for Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan who are directors of En+, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin, who is the chief operating officer of En+, and Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov, who is the first deputy chief executive officer for technical policy of En+, which holds more than 30% of the issued share capital of Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont". Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov is also the head of technical supervision of JSC EuroSibEnergo, a company which is owned by En+. Accordingly, Mr. Christopher Burnham, Mr. Nick Jordan, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Repair Services Contract.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
"KraMZ" Ltd. is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an associate of En+ which in turn is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, "KraMZ" Ltd. is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
"KraMZ" Ltd. is principally engaged in metallurgy.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
"associate(s)"
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.
"Board"
the board of Directors.
"Company"
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability
company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of
which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
"connected person(s)"
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.
"continuing connected
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
transactions"
Listing Rules.
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company.
"En+"
EN+ GROUP International public joint-stock
company (formerly En+ Group Plc, a company
initially registered in Jersey that continued as legal
entity in Russia in 2019), a company registered in
accordance with the procedure established by the
laws of the Russian Federation, in accordance with
the Federal Law of the Russian Federation "On
International Companies", and which is a
shareholder of the Company.
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries.
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on
the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
"percentage ratios"
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the
Listing Rules.
"Previously Disclosed
the repair services contracts between members of
Repair Services
the Group and associates of En+, pursuant to which
Contracts"
the associates of En+ agreed to provide repair
services to the members of the Group during the
financial year 2019, as disclosed in the
announcements of the Company dated 11 December
2017, 15 February 2018, 2 March 2018, 27
December 2018, 18 January 2019, 12 April 2019,
30 April 2019, 23 May 2019, 2 July 2019 and 11
July 2019.
"substantial shareholder"
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.
"USD"
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the
United States of America.
"VAT"
value added tax.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
29 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Evgenii Nikitin, Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov and Mr. Evgenii Vavilov, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Marco Musetti, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (Chairman), Mr. Maxim Poletaev, Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds, Mr. Kevin Parker, Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan.
