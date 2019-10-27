United RUSAL : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 7 November 2019, for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the Company's third quarter financial results of 2019.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Evgenii Nikitin, Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov and Mr. Evgenii Vavilov, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Marco Musetti, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (Chairman), Mr. Maxim Poletaev, Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds, Mr. Kevin Parker, Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan.

