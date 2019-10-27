Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  United Company RUSAL Plc    0486   JE00B5BCW814

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(0486)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/25
3.37 HKD   +1.51%
08:27pUNITED RUSAL : Date of board meeting
PU
08:27pUNITED RUSAL : Inside information - sustainability-linked pre-export finance facility
PU
10/24UNITED RUSAL : Third quarter 2019 trading update
PU
United RUSAL : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

10/27/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 7 November 2019, for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the Company's third quarter financial results of 2019.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Evgenii Nikitin, Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov and Mr. Evgenii Vavilov, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Marco Musetti, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (Chairman), Mr. Maxim Poletaev, Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds, Mr. Kevin Parker, Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan.

All announcements published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx and http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ , respectively.

United Company RUSAL plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 00:26:04 UTC
