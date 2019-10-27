United RUSAL : INSIDE INFORMATION - SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

INSIDE INFORMATION

SUSTAINABILITY-LINKEDPRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to various announcements of the Company in relation to, amongst others, the PXF 2017 and the PXF 2019.

The Company is pleased to announce that a new sustainability-linkedpre-export finance facility (the "PXF 2019") was signed on 25 October 2019 by, among others, the Company as borrower, ING Bank N.V. as facility and security agent and the Lenders as defined therein. The great support from the banking community allowed the Company to increase the amount of confirmed commitments for PXF 2019 from initially announced USD750,000,000 to USD1,085,000,000. This transaction is the first sustainability-linked syndicated pre-export facility arranged by international and Russian commercial banks in Russia.

The key terms and conditions of the PXF 2019 are described below.

(a) Borrower

The Company.

(b) Guarantors

Each of PJSC "RUSAL Bratsk"; JSC "RUSAL Krasnoyarsk"; JSC "RUSAL Novokuznetsk"; JSC "RUSAL Sayanogorsk"; JSC "RUSAL Ural"; RS International GmbH; RTI Limited; RUSAL Marketing GmbH; JSC "RUSSIAN ALUMINIUM"; JSC "UC RUSAL - Trading House" (each being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company).