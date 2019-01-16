United Rusal : Push to Block Easing of Sanctions Could Make U.S. Wary of High-Profile Targets

By Samuel Rubenfeld

The congressional effort to block a deal lifting sanctions on companies controlled by an oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin could give officials pause before they take on another high-profile target, analysts and experts say.

A resolution before the Senate on Wednesday failed to secure the 60 votes necessary to stop the deal, which was struck last month by the U.S. Treasury Department and the companies, aluminum giant United Co. Rusal, its holding company EN+ Group PLC and JSC EuroSibEnergo.

Sanctions practitioners, who had largely welcomed the agreement when it was announced, said the Democratic-led effort to block the removals injected politics into a technical process, and it could make the government reluctant in the future to go after wealthy targets who have significant investments.

"They may feel like they can't rely on their normal delisting process to clean up collateral damage," said Brian O'Toole, a fellow at the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington.

The Treasury has signaled in other recent sanctions actions that companies not accused of wrongdoing can get themselves off the blacklist if their owner divests or gives up control.

The three companies were put under sanctions in April 2017 because they are controlled by Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire who was targeted as part of a broad effort to penalize Moscow for election meddling and other malfeasance. The companies weren't accused of conduct that would have led to sanctions, but any property majority-owned by someone under U.S. sanctions is blocked under a policy known as the "50% rule."

Under the deal struck with the Treasury, Mr. Deripaska must reduce his stake in EN+ to 44.95%, down from 70%. It also limits his voting share to 35%, severing his ability to control the company. EN+ has to appoint a new board of directors, and the U.S. will get to read quarterly earnings reports and the minutes of board meetings. And Mr. Deripaska can't any collect future dividends.

EN+ is "the linchpin" underlying the sanctions designations on all three companies, according to the U.S., because Mr. Deripaska has virtually no direct ownership in Rusal and none at all in EuroSibEnergo.

Congress, under a 2017 sanctions law, had 30 days to block the deal by passing disapproval resolutions. The failed vote in the Senate all but doomed the effort, however, and the sanctions on the companies are expected to be removed Friday. Mr. Deripaska will remain on the sanctions list.

Checks and balances are important, but Congress shouldn't be overturning the technical decisions made by the Treasury, said Douglas Jacobson, a partner at the law firm Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC. "These decisions aren't made upon presidential whims," he said.

Regardless of the result, the vote shows that Congress doesn't fully trust the administration on Russia-related issues, said Richard Nephew, a senior research scholar at Columbia University.

Lawmakers want to see proof that deals for sanctions removal are defensible on the merits, he said, noting that the sanctions were targeted at both Mr. Deripaska and Russia more broadly.

"If you can't achieve your sanctions goals," he said, "then relieving the pressure is, to me, as much malpractice as keeping someone on the list if they've stopped doing the bad things in question."

Write to Samuel Rubenfeld at samuel.rubenfeld@wsj.com