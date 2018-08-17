Log in
United Rusal : Rusal says board backs change of domicile to Russia

08/17/2018 | 08:32am CEST
The logo of Russian aluminium producer Rusal is seen on a board at the SPIEF 2017 in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's sanctions-hit aluminum giant Rusal said on Friday its board had discussed and approved a change of domicile from Britain's Jersey to Russia in order to take advantage of new special tax regulations.

Rusal, which was hit with U.S. sanctions in April that seriously disrupted aluminum supplies, said the relocation was still subject to shareholder approval.

The announcement comes a day after En+ Group, which is also subject to U.S. sanctions on the two companies' tycoon co-owner Oleg Deripaska, said it was considering re-domiciling to one of Russia's new offshore zones.

Russia has created two special administrative regions where companies enjoy benefits such as a zero tax on profits received by way of dividends - an arrangement similar to foreign offshore tax havens.

Rusal said its board had decided that a change of domicile might be "in the best interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole" and entrusted the management with developing a detailed action plan.

Shares in Hong Kong-listed Rusal, the world's largest aluminum producer outside China, are down 54 percent since the sanctions were imposed on April 6.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EN+ GROUP PLC -9.97% 4.8615 Delayed Quote.-64.77%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC 0.00% 2.12 End-of-day quote.-61.45%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 445 M
EBIT 2018 2 022 M
Net income 2018 2 165 M
Debt 2018 6 305 M
Yield 2018 11,2%
P/E ratio 2018 2,58
P/E ratio 2019 2,20
EV / Sales 2018 1,00x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 4 103 M
Chart UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
Duration : Period :
United Company Rusal Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,91 $
Spread / Average Target 238%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evgeny Nikitin CEO, Director & Director-Aluminum Division
Vladislav Aleksandrovich Soloviev President
Artur Matthias Warnig Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Oleg Mukhamedshin Director-Strategy & Financial Markets
Victor Mann Director-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC-61.45%4 336
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD-27.75%8 122
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 522
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.-27.99%3 584
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSCC--.--%2 373
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 921
