UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC (UAL)

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC (UAL)
My previous session
News 
09/05/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

United Continental : Notification filed by a National Securities Exchange to Report the Removal from listing and registration of matured , redeemed or retired securities

09/05/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 25

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR

REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

Commission File Number 001-06033

United Continental Holdings, Inc. / New York Stock Exchange

(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)

233 South Wacker Drive

Chicago, Illinois 60606

(872) 825-4000

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (Description of class of securities)

Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:

  • o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)

  • o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)

  • o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)

  • o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)

  • o Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the

Exchange.(1)

x Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with the rules of the Exchange and the requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, United Continental Holdings, Inc. certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

Vice President and

September 5, 2018

By /s/ Jennifer L. Kraft

Corporate Secretary

Date

Name

Title

(1) Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. See General Instructions.

Disclaimer

United Continental Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 10:46:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 749 M
EBIT 2018 3 407 M
Net income 2018 2 202 M
Debt 2018 11 191 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,35
P/E ratio 2019 9,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 24 071 M
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 92,1 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar Munoz Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Scott Kirby President
Jane C. Garvey Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hart Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC31.01%24 071
DELTA AIR LINES5.14%40 706
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.11%18 211
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.88%17 908
AIR CHINA LTD.-37.82%15 363
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-8.67%12 699
