MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Continental Holdings Inc    UAL

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC

(UAL)
News 
News

United: Boeing 737 Max Grounding Hasn't Had Major Effect at This Time

03/15/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

United Continental Holdings said the grounding of Boeing Co.'s (BA) fleet of 737 MAX airliners hasn't caused a significant operational or financial effect at this time.

However, the effect "is expected to increase if the grounding extends into the peak summer travel season."

As of Wednesday, United Airlines operated 14 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that accounted for about 40 flights a day.

President Trump said on Wednesday the Federal Aviation Administration would ground the airliners.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stock Price Change
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.52% 378.99 Delayed Quote.16.94%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 12.76% 379.0944 Delayed Quote.17.48%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 0.25% 81.69 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 361 M
EBIT 2019 4 454 M
Net income 2019 2 940 M
Debt 2019 10 868 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,35
P/E ratio 2020 6,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 21 736 M
