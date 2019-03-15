United: Boeing 737 Max Grounding Hasn't Had Major Effect at This Time

By Josh Beckerman



United Continental Holdings said the grounding of Boeing Co.'s (BA) fleet of 737 MAX airliners hasn't caused a significant operational or financial effect at this time.

However, the effect "is expected to increase if the grounding extends into the peak summer travel season."

As of Wednesday, United Airlines operated 14 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that accounted for about 40 flights a day.

President Trump said on Wednesday the Federal Aviation Administration would ground the airliners.

