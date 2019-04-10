United Continental : Airlines Continues Network Expansion with New Florida Service

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced 31 new and returning international summer routes, including brand new service between New York/Newark and Prague, and the only nonstop service between the United States and Naples, Italy. This year's international schedule builds on the airline's expanded domestic network and offers customers more access than ever before to connect to 54 countries around the world from United gateways, including Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C.

'Today we are offering our customers more destinations than ever before, both here in the United States and overseas,' said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network. 'We are particularly excited to add our newest destinations, Naples and Prague, to our ever-growing route map.'

United officially began flying its international summer schedule on March 30, with the start of nonstop service between San Francisco and Amsterdam. United is the only U.S. airline to connect customers between the Bay Area and the Netherlands. Beginning May 2, United will start daily nonstop service between Denver and Frankfurt, Germany - the only nonstop flight operated by a U.S. carrier.

Building the world's best global route network

Continuously exploring new and exciting opportunities to grow its global route network, United has been a leader in establishing service from its U.S. hubs to exciting new leisure and business centers around the world. Last year, United was the first U.S. airline to offer customers nonstop service between San Francisco and Papeete, Tahiti, and due to high customer demand, United expanded the route to year-round service, offering customers more opportunities to visit French Polynesia.

Beginning this May, United will be the only airline to operate service between Washington Dulles and Tel Aviv, Israel, and between New York/Newark and Naples, Italy. United is the only U.S. airline offering nonstop seasonal service between New York/Newark and Stockholm, Geneva and Munich, Germany.

In addition to brand-new service to Naples and Prague, United's summer schedule features the return of popular destinations including Athens, Greece; Glasgow, Scotland; Madrid and Barcelona, Spain; Rome and Venice, Italy; Shannon, Ireland; and more.

Hitting the beaches in Mexico or the Caribbean

United is also resuming popular summer service to destinations in the Caribbean, including nonstop service between New York/Newark to Bermuda and between Houston and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Providenciales, Turks & Caicos. Beginning in June, United will offer customers seasonal service between Cancun and New Orleans, San Antonio and Austin, Texas.

United's 2019 Seasonal Schedule Airport Destination Start Austin (AUS) Cancun, Mexico June 8 Chicago (ORD) Dublin, Ireland Edinburgh, Scotland Rome, Italy Now flying April 29 April 29 Denver (DEN) London Now flying Houston (IAH) Providenciales, Turks & Caicos St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. June 8 May 4 New York/Newark (EWR) Athens, Greece Bermuda Glasgow, Scotland Naples, Italy Porto, Portugal Prague Reykjavik, Iceland St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. Shannon, Ireland Stockholm Venice, Italy May 22 April 29 April 29 May 22 April 29 June 6 June 6 Now flying Now flying April 29 April 29 San Francisco (SFO) Amsterdam Munich, Germany Zurich Now flying Now flying April 29 Washington, D.C. (IAD) Barcelona, Spain Dublin Edinburgh, Scotland Lisbon, Portugal Madrid Rome St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. Tel Aviv, Israel May 22 Now flying May 22 Now flying April 29 Now flying Now flying May 22 New Orleans (MSY) Cancun, Mexico June 8 San Antonio (SAT) Cancun, Mexico June 8

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

