United Continental : Airlines Continues Network Expansion with New Florida Service

04/10/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced 31 new and returning international summer routes, including brand new service between New York/Newark and Prague, and the only nonstop service between the United States and Naples, Italy. This year's international schedule builds on the airline's expanded domestic network and offers customers more access than ever before to connect to 54 countries around the world from United gateways, including Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C.

'Today we are offering our customers more destinations than ever before, both here in the United States and overseas,' said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network. 'We are particularly excited to add our newest destinations, Naples and Prague, to our ever-growing route map.'

United officially began flying its international summer schedule on March 30, with the start of nonstop service between San Francisco and Amsterdam. United is the only U.S. airline to connect customers between the Bay Area and the Netherlands. Beginning May 2, United will start daily nonstop service between Denver and Frankfurt, Germany - the only nonstop flight operated by a U.S. carrier.

Building the world's best global route network

Continuously exploring new and exciting opportunities to grow its global route network, United has been a leader in establishing service from its U.S. hubs to exciting new leisure and business centers around the world. Last year, United was the first U.S. airline to offer customers nonstop service between San Francisco and Papeete, Tahiti, and due to high customer demand, United expanded the route to year-round service, offering customers more opportunities to visit French Polynesia.

Beginning this May, United will be the only airline to operate service between Washington Dulles and Tel Aviv, Israel, and between New York/Newark and Naples, Italy. United is the only U.S. airline offering nonstop seasonal service between New York/Newark and Stockholm, Geneva and Munich, Germany.

In addition to brand-new service to Naples and Prague, United's summer schedule features the return of popular destinations including Athens, Greece; Glasgow, Scotland; Madrid and Barcelona, Spain; Rome and Venice, Italy; Shannon, Ireland; and more.

Hitting the beaches in Mexico or the Caribbean

United is also resuming popular summer service to destinations in the Caribbean, including nonstop service between New York/Newark to Bermuda and between Houston and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Providenciales, Turks & Caicos. Beginning in June, United will offer customers seasonal service between Cancun and New Orleans, San Antonio and Austin, Texas.

United's 2019 Seasonal Schedule

Airport

Destination

Start

Austin (AUS)

Cancun, Mexico

June 8

Chicago (ORD)

Dublin, Ireland

Edinburgh, Scotland

Rome, Italy

Now flying

April 29

April 29

Denver (DEN)

London

Now flying

Houston (IAH)

Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

June 8

May 4

New York/Newark (EWR)

Athens, Greece

Bermuda

Glasgow, Scotland

Naples, Italy

Porto, Portugal

Prague

Reykjavik, Iceland

St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

Shannon, Ireland

Stockholm

Venice, Italy

May 22

April 29

April 29

May 22

April 29

June 6

June 6

Now flying

Now flying

April 29

April 29

San Francisco (SFO)

Amsterdam

Munich, Germany

Zurich

Now flying

Now flying

April 29

Washington, D.C. (IAD)

Barcelona, Spain

Dublin

Edinburgh, Scotland

Lisbon, Portugal

Madrid

Rome

St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

Tel Aviv, Israel

May 22

Now flying

May 22

Now flying

April 29

Now flying

Now flying

May 22

New Orleans (MSY)

Cancun, Mexico

June 8

San Antonio (SAT)

Cancun, Mexico

June 8

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

About United

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 355 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 779 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 569 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'UAL'.

SOURCE United Airlines

For further information: United Airlines Worldwide Media Relations, +1-872-825-8640, media.relations@united.com

Disclaimer

United Continental Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 18:32:07 UTC
