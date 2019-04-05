United Continental : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Gebo Kate United Continental Holdings, Inc. [ UAL _____ Director _____ 10% Owner ] __ X __ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) EVP HR and Labor Relations P. O. BOX 66100 HDQLD 2/28/2019 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) CHICAGO, IL 60666 3/4/2019 _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Securities Acquired Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of (A) or Disposed of (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (D) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Following Direct (D) Reported or Indirect Date Expiration Amount or Title Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Number of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Restricted Stock (1) M (2) (3) (3) Common (4) See 2/28/2019 1038 1038 $0.00 2078 I Footnote Units Stock (5)

(1)Each restricted stock unit ("RSU") represents the economic equivalent of one share of UAL common stock and is settled in shares of UAL common stock upon vesting.

(2)Represents the settlement upon vesting of RSUs into UAL common stock.

(3)The RSUs were granted to the spouse of the reporting person on February 22, 2018 and vest in 1/3 annual installments on February 28, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

(4)The original Form 4 filed on March 4, 2019 is amended by this Form 4 amendment to correct the Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) located on Table II, Column 9, Row 3, from 2,456 RSUs to 2,078 RSUs.

(5)By spouse of the reporting person.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Gebo Kate P. O. BOX 66100 HDQLD EVP HR and Labor Relations CHICAGO, IL 60666 Signatures /s/ Sarah Hagy for Kate Gebo 4/5/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

