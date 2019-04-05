United Continental : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
Gebo Kate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Continental Holdings, Inc. [ UAL
|
_____ Director
|
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__ X __ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVP HR and Labor Relations
|
|
|
P. O. BOX 66100 HDQLD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2/28/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
CHICAGO, IL 60666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/4/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A)
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
or Disposed of (D)
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
|
Amount
|
|
(D)
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2.
|
|
|
3. Trans.
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans.
|
|
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
|
Conversion
|
|
Date
|
|
Execution
|
Code
|
|
|
Derivative
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
Securities Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or Disposed of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
M (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
See
|
|
|
2/28/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1038
|
|
|
|
|
1038
|
$0.00
|
2078
|
I
|
Footnote
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
(1)Each restricted stock unit ("RSU") represents the economic equivalent of one share of UAL common stock and is settled in shares of UAL common stock upon vesting.
(2)Represents the settlement upon vesting of RSUs into UAL common stock.
(3)The RSUs were granted to the spouse of the reporting person on February 22, 2018 and vest in 1/3 annual installments on February 28, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
(4)The original Form 4 filed on March 4, 2019 is amended by this Form 4 amendment to correct the Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) located on Table II, Column 9, Row 3, from 2,456 RSUs to 2,078 RSUs.
(5)By spouse of the reporting person.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
|
|
|
Relationships
|
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
Gebo Kate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P. O. BOX 66100 HDQLD
|
|
|
|
|
EVP HR and Labor Relations
|
|
CHICAGO, IL 60666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Sarah Hagy for Kate Gebo
|
4/5/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
|
Date
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).