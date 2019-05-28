United Continental : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
0
05/28/2019 | 07:09pm EDT
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Garvey Jane C
United Continental Holdings, Inc. [ UAL
__ X __ Director
_____ 10% Owner
]
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
P. O. BOX 66100 HDQLD
5/24/2018
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
CHICAGO, IL 60666
5/29/2018
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Share Units
(1)
5/24/2018
A
1713(2) (3)
5/24/2019
5/24/2019
Common
1713 (3)
$0.00
1713 (3)
D
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
Each share unit was the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. Upon vesting, the share units are settled (i) 50% in cash based on average of the high and low sale prices of a share of the Company's common stock on the date of settlement (or the average of the high and low sale prices of the common stock on the preceding trading day if the settlement date is not a trading day) and (ii) 50% in shares of the Company's common stock, with any odd or fractional units rounded toward the share units to be settled in cash.
Additional share units accrue when and as dividends are paid on the Company's common stock. The number of share units accrued will be equal to the dollar amount of dividends that would be payable if the share units were actual shares of common stock, divided by the average of the high and low sale prices of a share of the Company's common stock on the date dividends are paid.
The original Form 4 filed on May 29, 2018 is amended by this Form 4 amendment to correct the number of shares reported on Table II, Columns 5, 7 and 9 from 2,855 share units to 1,713 share units. These share units were granted for the Reporting Person's service as Non-Executive Chairman.
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
Garvey Jane C
P. O. BOX 66100 HDQLD
X
CHICAGO, IL 60666
Signatures
/s/ Sarah Hagy for Jane C. Garvey
5/28/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
United Continental Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 23:08:04 UTC