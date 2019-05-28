United Continental : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Explanation of Responses:

Each share unit was the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. Upon vesting, the share units are settled (i) 50% in cash based on average of the high and low sale prices of a share of the Company's common stock on the date of settlement (or the average of the high and low sale prices of the common stock on the preceding trading day if the settlement date is not a trading day) and (ii) 50% in shares of the Company's common stock, with any odd or fractional units rounded toward the share units to be settled in cash.

Additional share units accrue when and as dividends are paid on the Company's common stock. The number of share units accrued will be equal to the dollar amount of dividends that would be payable if the share units were actual shares of common stock, divided by the average of the high and low sale prices of a share of the Company's common stock on the date dividends are paid.