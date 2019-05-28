Log in
United Continental : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

0
05/28/2019

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Garvey Jane C

United Continental Holdings, Inc. [ UAL

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

]

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

P. O. BOX 66100 HDQLD

5/24/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CHICAGO, IL 60666

5/29/2018

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Amount or

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Share Units

(1)

5/24/2018

A

1713 (2) (3)

5/24/2019

5/24/2019

Common

1713 (3)

$0.00

1713 (3)

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each share unit was the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. Upon vesting, the share units are settled (i) 50% in cash based on average of the high and low sale prices of a share of the Company's common stock on the date of settlement (or the average of the high and low sale prices of the common stock on the preceding trading day if the settlement date is not a trading day) and (ii) 50% in shares of the Company's common stock, with any odd or fractional units rounded toward the share units to be settled in cash.
  2. Additional share units accrue when and as dividends are paid on the Company's common stock. The number of share units accrued will be equal to the dollar amount of dividends that would be payable if the share units were actual shares of common stock, divided by the average of the high and low sale prices of a share of the Company's common stock on the date dividends are paid.
  3. The original Form 4 filed on May 29, 2018 is amended by this Form 4 amendment to correct the number of shares reported on Table II, Columns 5, 7 and 9 from 2,855 share units to 1,713 share units. These share units were granted for the Reporting Person's service as Non-Executive Chairman.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

Garvey Jane C

P. O. BOX 66100 HDQLD

X

CHICAGO, IL 60666

Signatures

/s/ Sarah Hagy for Jane C. Garvey

5/28/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

United Continental Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 23:08:04 UTC
