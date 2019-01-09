United Continental : Current report filing

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Item 7.01
Regulation FD Disclosure.
On January 9, 2019, United Airlines, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of United Continental Holdings, Inc., issued a press release reporting its December 2018 operational results. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Exhibit No.
Description
99.1
Press Release issued by United Airlines, Inc. dated January 9, 2019.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. UNITED AIRLINES, INC.
By:
/s/ Chris Kenny
Name:
Chris Kenny
Title:
Vice President and Controller
Date:January 9, 2019
Exhibit 99.1
News Release
United Airlines
Worldwide Media Relations 872.825.8640media.relations@united.com
United Reports December 2018
Operational Performance
CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2019- United Airlines (UAL) today reported December 2018 operational results.
UAL's December 2018 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 6.9 percent and consolidated capacity
(available seat miles) increased 6.4 percent versus December 2017 . UAL's December 2018 consolidated load factor increased 0.4 points compared to December 2017 .
December Highlights
• Announced UAL's largest ever international network expansion from San Francisco International Airport by offering nonstop year-round service to Toronto and Melbourne, Australia, seasonal service to New Delhi and a second daily flight between San Francisco and Seoul, South Korea - all subject to government approvals. In addition to the new routes, UAL will begin new year-round nonstop service between San Francisco and each of Auckland, New Zealand, Tahiti, French Polynesia and Amsterdam.
•Announced the addition of 11 new routes from UAL's hubs in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. The company's new summer service, beginning in June 2019, will connect customers to popular summer vacation destinations in California, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Michigan and Nova Scotia.
• MileagePlus loyalty program was voted Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program in the world for the 15thconsecutive year by readers ofGlobal Travelerand was awarded the 2018 Frequent Traveler Titan Award for the Americas.
About United
United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,800 flights a day to 353 airports across five continents. In
2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 770 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 559 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook.
The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".
United Reports December 2018 Operational Performance / Page 2
December
Preliminary Operational Results
Year-to-Date
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (000)
Domestic
11,058,944
10,479,105
5.5%
132,954,893
124,267,502
7.0%
Mainline
8,982,444
8,578,667
4.7%
108,634,884
102,312,669
6.2%
Regional
2,076,500
1,900,438
9.3%
24,320,009
21,954,833
10.8%
International
8,270,205
7,596,002
8.9%
97,199,892
91,992,999
5.7%
Atlantic
2,986,741
2,645,206
12.9%
40,610,724
36,220,795
12.1%
Pacific
3,108,677
2,880,088
7.9%
34,414,147
33,890,639
1.5%
Latin
2,174,787
2,070,708
5.0%
22,175,021
21,881,565
1.3%
Mainline
2,085,568
1,987,076
5.0%
21,255,941
21,019,723
1.1%
Regional
89,219
83,632
6.7%
919,080
861,842
6.6%
Consolidated
19,329,149
18,075,107
6.9%
230,154,785
216,260,501
6.4%
AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (000)
Domestic
13,295,896
12,476,108
6.6%
155,637,292
145,848,600
6.7%
Mainline
10,757,911
10,173,407
5.7%
126,385,402
119,208,926
6.0%
Regional
2,537,985
2,302,701
10.2%
29,251,890
26,639,674
9.8%
International
10,076,215
9,486,777
6.2%
119,624,405
116,537,327
2.6%
Atlantic
3,671,224
3,343,547
9.8%
49,721,287
47,297,821
5.1%
Pacific
3,835,983
3,660,168
4.8%
43,406,455
42,831,318
1.3%
Latin
2,569,008
2,483,062
3.5%
26,496,663
26,408,188
0.3%
Mainline
2,457,018
2,376,570
3.4%
25,279,532
25,238,343
0.2%
Regional
111,990
106,492
5.2%
1,217,131
1,169,845
4.0%
Consolidated
23,372,111
21,962,885
6.4%
275,261,697
262,385,927
4.9%
PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR
Domestic
83.2%
84.0%
(0.8) pts
85.4%
85.2%
0.2 pts
Mainline
83.5%
84.3%
(0.8) pts
86.0%
85.8%
0.2 pts
Regional
81.8%
82.5%
(0.7) pts
83.1%
82.4%
0.7 pts
International
82.1%
80.1%
2.0 pts
81.3%
78.9%
2.4 pts
Atlantic
81.4%
79.1%
2.3 pts
81.7%
76.6%
5.1 pts
Pacific
81.0%
78.7%
2.3 pts
79.3%
79.1%
0.2 pts
Latin
84.7%
83.4%
1.3 pts
83.7%
82.9%
0.8 pts
Mainline
84.9%
83.6%
1.3 pts
84.1%
83.3%
0.8 pts
Regional
79.7%
78.5%
1.2 pts
75.5%
73.7%
1.8 pts
Consolidated
82.7%
82.3%
0.4 pts
83.6%
82.4%
1.2 pts
ONBOARD PASSENGERS (000)
Mainline
9,448
9,006
4.9%
113,885
108,017
5.4%
Regional
3,744
3,436
9.0%
44,445
40,050
11.0%
Consolidated
13,192
12,442
6.0%
158,330
148,067
6.9%
CARGO REVENUE TON MILES (000)
Total
302,575
301,330
0.4%
3,424,625
3,315,902
3.3%
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
Mainline Departure Performance1
67.5%
69.1%
Mainline Completion Factor
99.8%
99.8%
(1.6) pts0.0 pts
1Based on mainline scheduled flights departing by or before scheduled departure time
Note:See Part II, Item 6, Selected Financial Data, of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 for the definitions of these statistics
United Continental Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 21:33:00 UTC