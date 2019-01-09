United Continental : Current report filing

Log in
01/09/2019 | 04:34pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 9, 2019

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

UNITED AIRLINES, INC .

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

36-2675207

74-2099724

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

233 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL

60606

233 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL

60606

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Delaware 001-10323

Delaware 001-06033

(Commission File Number)

(872) 825-4000 (872) 825-4000

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01

Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 9, 2019, United Airlines, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of United Continental Holdings, Inc., issued a press release reporting its December 2018 operational results. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1

Press Release issued by United Airlines, Inc. dated January 9, 2019.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. UNITED AIRLINES, INC.

By:

/s/ Chris Kenny

Name:

Chris Kenny

Title:

Vice President and Controller

Date: January 9, 2019

Exhibit 99.1

News Release

United Airlines

Worldwide Media Relations 872.825.8640media.relations@united.com

United Reports December 2018

Operational Performance

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2019 - United Airlines (UAL) today reported December 2018 operational results.

UAL's December 2018 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 6.9 percent and consolidated capacity

(available seat miles) increased 6.4 percent versus December 2017 . UAL's December 2018 consolidated load factor increased 0.4 points compared to December 2017 .

December Highlights

  • • Announced UAL's largest ever international network expansion from San Francisco International Airport by offering nonstop year-round service to Toronto and Melbourne, Australia, seasonal service to New Delhi and a second daily flight between San Francisco and Seoul, South Korea - all subject to government approvals. In addition to the new routes, UAL will begin new year-round nonstop service between San Francisco and each of Auckland, New Zealand, Tahiti, French Polynesia and Amsterdam.

  • Announced the addition of 11 new routes from UAL's hubs in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. The company's new summer service, beginning in June 2019, will connect customers to popular summer vacation destinations in California, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Michigan and Nova Scotia.

  • • MileagePlus loyalty program was voted Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program in the world for the 15 th consecutive year by readers of Global Traveler and was awarded the 2018 Frequent Traveler Titan Award for the Americas.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,800 flights a day to 353 airports across five continents. In

2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 770 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 559 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook.

The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Reports December 2018 Operational Performance / Page 2

December

Preliminary Operational Results

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (000)

Domestic

11,058,944

10,479,105

5.5%

132,954,893

124,267,502

7.0%

Mainline

8,982,444

8,578,667

4.7%

108,634,884

102,312,669

6.2%

Regional

2,076,500

1,900,438

9.3%

24,320,009

21,954,833

10.8%

International

8,270,205

7,596,002

8.9%

97,199,892

91,992,999

5.7%

Atlantic

2,986,741

2,645,206

12.9%

40,610,724

36,220,795

12.1%

Pacific

3,108,677

2,880,088

7.9%

34,414,147

33,890,639

1.5%

Latin

2,174,787

2,070,708

5.0%

22,175,021

21,881,565

1.3%

Mainline

2,085,568

1,987,076

5.0%

21,255,941

21,019,723

1.1%

Regional

89,219

83,632

6.7%

919,080

861,842

6.6%

Consolidated

19,329,149

18,075,107

6.9%

230,154,785

216,260,501

6.4%

AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (000)

Domestic

13,295,896

12,476,108

6.6%

155,637,292

145,848,600

6.7%

Mainline

10,757,911

10,173,407

5.7%

126,385,402

119,208,926

6.0%

Regional

2,537,985

2,302,701

10.2%

29,251,890

26,639,674

9.8%

International

10,076,215

9,486,777

6.2%

119,624,405

116,537,327

2.6%

Atlantic

3,671,224

3,343,547

9.8%

49,721,287

47,297,821

5.1%

Pacific

3,835,983

3,660,168

4.8%

43,406,455

42,831,318

1.3%

Latin

2,569,008

2,483,062

3.5%

26,496,663

26,408,188

0.3%

Mainline

2,457,018

2,376,570

3.4%

25,279,532

25,238,343

0.2%

Regional

111,990

106,492

5.2%

1,217,131

1,169,845

4.0%

Consolidated

23,372,111

21,962,885

6.4%

275,261,697

262,385,927

4.9%

PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR

Domestic

83.2%

84.0%

(0.8) pts

85.4%

85.2%

0.2 pts

Mainline

83.5%

84.3%

(0.8) pts

86.0%

85.8%

0.2 pts

Regional

81.8%

82.5%

(0.7) pts

83.1%

82.4%

0.7 pts

International

82.1%

80.1%

2.0 pts

81.3%

78.9%

2.4 pts

Atlantic

81.4%

79.1%

2.3 pts

81.7%

76.6%

5.1 pts

Pacific

81.0%

78.7%

2.3 pts

79.3%

79.1%

0.2 pts

Latin

84.7%

83.4%

1.3 pts

83.7%

82.9%

0.8 pts

Mainline

84.9%

83.6%

1.3 pts

84.1%

83.3%

0.8 pts

Regional

79.7%

78.5%

1.2 pts

75.5%

73.7%

1.8 pts

Consolidated

82.7%

82.3%

0.4 pts

83.6%

82.4%

1.2 pts

ONBOARD PASSENGERS (000)

Mainline

9,448

9,006

4.9%

113,885

108,017

5.4%

Regional

3,744

3,436

9.0%

44,445

40,050

11.0%

Consolidated

13,192

12,442

6.0%

158,330

148,067

6.9%

CARGO REVENUE TON MILES (000)

Total

302,575

301,330

0.4%

3,424,625

3,315,902

3.3%

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Mainline Departure Performance 1

67.5%

69.1%

Mainline Completion Factor

99.8%

99.8%

(1.6) pts0.0 pts

1 Based on mainline scheduled flights departing by or before scheduled departure time

Note: See Part II, Item 6, Selected Financial Data, of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 for the definitions of these statistics

Disclaimer

United Continental Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 21:33:00 UTC
