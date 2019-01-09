United Continental : Current report filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 9, 2019

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

UNITED AIRLINES, INC .

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

36-2675207 74-2099724 (IRS Employer Identification Number) 233 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606 233 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Delaware 001-10323

Delaware 001-06033

(Commission File Number)

(872) 825-4000 (872) 825-4000

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 7.01

Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 9, 2019, United Airlines, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of United Continental Holdings, Inc., issued a press release reporting its December 2018 operational results. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release issued by United Airlines, Inc. dated January 9, 2019.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. UNITED AIRLINES, INC.

By: /s/ Chris Kenny Name: Chris Kenny Title: Vice President and Controller

Date: January 9, 2019

Exhibit 99.1

News Release

United Airlines

Worldwide Media Relations 872.825.8640media.relations@united.com

United Reports December 2018

Operational Performance

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2019 - United Airlines (UAL) today reported December 2018 operational results.

UAL's December 2018 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 6.9 percent and consolidated capacity

(available seat miles) increased 6.4 percent versus December 2017 . UAL's December 2018 consolidated load factor increased 0.4 points compared to December 2017 .

December Highlights

• Announced UAL's largest ever international network expansion from San Francisco International Airport by offering nonstop year-round service to Toronto and Melbourne, Australia, seasonal service to New Delhi and a second daily flight between San Francisco and Seoul, South Korea - all subject to government approvals. In addition to the new routes, UAL will begin new year-round nonstop service between San Francisco and each of Auckland, New Zealand, Tahiti, French Polynesia and Amsterdam.

• Announced the addition of 11 new routes from UAL's hubs in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. The company's new summer service, beginning in June 2019, will connect customers to popular summer vacation destinations in California, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Michigan and Nova Scotia.

• MileagePlus loyalty program was voted Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program in the world for the 15 th consecutive year by readers of Global Traveler and was awarded the 2018 Frequent Traveler Titan Award for the Americas.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,800 flights a day to 353 airports across five continents. In

2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 770 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 559 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook.

The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Reports December 2018 Operational Performance / Page 2 December Preliminary Operational Results

Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (000) Domestic 11,058,944 10,479,105 5.5% 132,954,893 124,267,502 7.0% Mainline 8,982,444 8,578,667 4.7% 108,634,884 102,312,669 6.2% Regional 2,076,500 1,900,438 9.3% 24,320,009 21,954,833 10.8% International 8,270,205 7,596,002 8.9% 97,199,892 91,992,999 5.7% Atlantic 2,986,741 2,645,206 12.9% 40,610,724 36,220,795 12.1% Pacific 3,108,677 2,880,088 7.9% 34,414,147 33,890,639 1.5% Latin 2,174,787 2,070,708 5.0% 22,175,021 21,881,565 1.3% Mainline 2,085,568 1,987,076 5.0% 21,255,941 21,019,723 1.1% Regional 89,219 83,632 6.7% 919,080 861,842 6.6% Consolidated 19,329,149 18,075,107 6.9% 230,154,785 216,260,501 6.4% AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (000) Domestic 13,295,896 12,476,108 6.6% 155,637,292 145,848,600 6.7% Mainline 10,757,911 10,173,407 5.7% 126,385,402 119,208,926 6.0% Regional 2,537,985 2,302,701 10.2% 29,251,890 26,639,674 9.8% International 10,076,215 9,486,777 6.2% 119,624,405 116,537,327 2.6% Atlantic 3,671,224 3,343,547 9.8% 49,721,287 47,297,821 5.1% Pacific 3,835,983 3,660,168 4.8% 43,406,455 42,831,318 1.3% Latin 2,569,008 2,483,062 3.5% 26,496,663 26,408,188 0.3% Mainline 2,457,018 2,376,570 3.4% 25,279,532 25,238,343 0.2% Regional 111,990 106,492 5.2% 1,217,131 1,169,845 4.0% Consolidated 23,372,111 21,962,885 6.4% 275,261,697 262,385,927 4.9% PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR Domestic 83.2% 84.0% (0.8) pts 85.4% 85.2% 0.2 pts Mainline 83.5% 84.3% (0.8) pts 86.0% 85.8% 0.2 pts Regional 81.8% 82.5% (0.7) pts 83.1% 82.4% 0.7 pts International 82.1% 80.1% 2.0 pts 81.3% 78.9% 2.4 pts Atlantic 81.4% 79.1% 2.3 pts 81.7% 76.6% 5.1 pts Pacific 81.0% 78.7% 2.3 pts 79.3% 79.1% 0.2 pts Latin 84.7% 83.4% 1.3 pts 83.7% 82.9% 0.8 pts Mainline 84.9% 83.6% 1.3 pts 84.1% 83.3% 0.8 pts Regional 79.7% 78.5% 1.2 pts 75.5% 73.7% 1.8 pts Consolidated 82.7% 82.3% 0.4 pts 83.6% 82.4% 1.2 pts ONBOARD PASSENGERS (000) Mainline 9,448 9,006 4.9% 113,885 108,017 5.4% Regional 3,744 3,436 9.0% 44,445 40,050 11.0% Consolidated 13,192 12,442 6.0% 158,330 148,067 6.9% CARGO REVENUE TON MILES (000) Total 302,575 301,330 0.4% 3,424,625 3,315,902 3.3% OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE Mainline Departure Performance 1 67.5% 69.1% Mainline Completion Factor 99.8% 99.8% (1.6) pts0.0 pts

1 Based on mainline scheduled flights departing by or before scheduled departure time

Note: See Part II, Item 6, Selected Financial Data, of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 for the definitions of these statistics