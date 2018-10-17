Log in
United Continental : Quarterly Report

10/17/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

x QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2018

OR

  • o TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission File NumberExact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter, Principal Executive Office Address and Telephone NumberState of IncorporationI.R.S. Employer Identification No.

  • 001-06033 United Continental Holdings, Inc.

    Delaware 36-2675207

    233 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60606

  • (872) 825-4000

  • 001-10323 United Airlines, Inc.

    Delaware 74-2099724

    233 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60606

    (872) 825-4000

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

United Continental Holdings, Inc.

Yes xNo o

United Airlines, Inc.

Yes xNo o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this Chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

United Continental Holdings, Inc.

Yes xNo o

United Airlines, Inc.

Yes xNo o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

United Continental Holdings, Inc.

Large accelerated filer

x

Accelerated filer

o

Non-accelerated filer

o

Smaller reporting company

o

Emerging growth company o

United Airlines, Inc.

Large accelerated filer

o

Accelerated filer

o

Non-accelerated filer

x

Smaller reporting company

o

Emerging growth company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

United Continental Holdings, Inc.

o

United Airlines, Inc.

o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

United Continental Holdings, Inc.

Yes

o

No

x

United Airlines, Inc.

Yes

o

No

x

The number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock as of October 12, 2018 is shown below:

United Continental Holdings, Inc. United Airlines, Inc.

272,464,412 shares of common stock ($0.01 par value)

1,000 shares of common stock ($0.01 par value) (100% owned by United Continental Holdings, Inc.)

OMISSION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION

This combined Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is separately filed by United Continental Holdings, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc. United Airlines, Inc. meets the conditions set forth in General Instruction H(1)(a) and (b) of Form 10-Q and is therefore filing this form with the reduced disclosure format allowed under that General Instruction.

United Continental Holdings, Inc.

United Airlines, Inc.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

For the Quarterly Period Ended September 30, 2018

Page

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

United Continental Holdings, Inc.:

Statements of Consolidated Operations 3

Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Income (Loss) 4

Consolidated Balance Sheets 5

Condensed Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows 7

United Airlines, Inc.:

Statements of Consolidated Operations 8

Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Income (Loss) 9

Consolidated Balance Sheets 10

Condensed Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows 12

Combined Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(United Continental Holdings, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.) 13

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 28

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 37

Item 4. Controls and Procedures 37

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1. Legal Proceedings 38

Item 1A. Risk Factors 38

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 38

Item 6. Exhibits 39

Exhibit Index 39

Signatures 40

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATIONUNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED )

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017 (a)

2018

2017 (a)

$

10,120$

9,069$

28,150$

25,873

296

279

903

790

587

551

1,759

1,670

11,003

9,899

30,812

28,333

2,930

2,785

8,534

8,263

2,572

1,809

6,927

5,038

663

567

1,963

1,652

596

585

1,757

1,670

564

556

1,662

1,610

Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs

455

451

1,333

1,377

Distribution expenses

427

377

1,162

1,081

Aircraft rent

109

145

355

476

Special charges (Note 10)

17

50

186

145

Other operating expenses

1,467

1,436

4,293

4,126

Total operating expenses

9,800

8,761

28,172

25,438

Operating income

1,203

1,138

2,640

2,895

Nonoperating income (expense):

Interest expense

(187)

(169)

(540)

(498)

Interest capitalized

18

20

51

64

Interest income

28

17

70

41

Miscellaneous, net

(1)

(13)

(119)

(82)

Total nonoperating expense, net

(142)

(145)

(538)

(475)

Income before income taxes

1,061

993

2,102

2,420

Income tax expense

225

348

435

855

Net income

$

1,565

Earnings per share, basic

$

5.10

Earnings per share, diluted

$

5.09

Operating revenue:

Passenger revenue Cargo

Other operating revenue

Total operating revenueOperating expense:

Salaries and related costs Aircraft fuel

Regional capacity purchase Landing fees and other rent Depreciation and amortization

836

$

645

3.07$

3.06

2.15$

$

$

1,667

$

6.02$

2.15

$

5.99

$

(a) Amounts adjusted due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606) and Accounting Standards Update No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost. See Note 1 to the financial statements contained in Part I, Item 1 of this report for additional information.

The accompanying Combined Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.

3

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Net incomeOther comprehensive income (loss), net change related to:

Employee benefit plans, net of taxes

Investments and other, net of taxes Total other comprehensive income, net

2018

Nine Months Ended September 30,2017 (a)

2018

2017 (a)

$

836$

645$

12 113

1,667$ 1,565

3 1720

54 (1)

46

58

5

Total comprehensive income, net

$

849

$

665

$

1,725

$

1,570

(a) Amounts adjusted due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606) and Accounting Standards Update No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost. See Note 1 to the financial statements contained in Part I, Item 1 of this report for additional information.

The accompanying Combined Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.

4

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except shares)

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 (a)

$

1,482

2,314

2,316

Receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts (2018 - $6; 2017 - $7)

1,752

1,340

Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, less obsolescence allowance (2018 - $396; 2017 - $354)

1,011

924

Prepaid expenses and other

973

1,071

Total current assets

8,671

7,133

Operating property and equipment:

Owned-

Flight equipment

30,516

28,692

Other property and equipment

7,765

6,946

Total owned property and equipment

38,281

35,638

Less - Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(12,487)

(11,159)

Total owned property and equipment, net

25,794

24,479

Purchase deposits for flight equipment

1,101

1,344

Capital leases-

Flight equipment

1,221

1,151

Other property and equipment

23

11

Total capital leases

1,244

1,162

Less - Accumulated amortization

(831)

(777)

Total capital leases, net

413

385

Total operating property and equipment, net

27,308

26,208

Other assets:

Goodwill

4,523

4,523

Intangibles, less accumulated amortization (2018 - $1,363; 2017 - $1,313)

3,382

3,539

Restricted cash

105

91

Investments in affiliates and other, net

848

852

Total other assets

8,858

9,005

Total assets

$

42,346

2,621$

ASSETS Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Short-term investments

44,837

$

