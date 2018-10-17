United Continental : Quarterly Report

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
x QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2018
Commission File NumberExact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter, Principal Executive Office Address and Telephone NumberState of IncorporationI.R.S. Employer Identification No.
001-06033 United Continental Holdings, Inc.
Delaware 36-2675207
233 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60606
(872) 825-4000
001-10323 United Airlines, Inc.
Delaware 74-2099724
233 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60606
(872) 825-4000
United Continental Holdings, Inc.
United Airlines, Inc.
United Continental Holdings, Inc.
United Airlines, Inc.
|
United Continental Holdings, Inc.
|
Large accelerated filer
|
x
|
Accelerated filer
|
o
|
Non-accelerated filer
|
o
|
Smaller reporting company
|
o
|
Emerging growth company o
|
United Airlines, Inc.
|
Large accelerated filer
|
o
|
Accelerated filer
|
o
|
Non-accelerated filer
|
x
|
Smaller reporting company
|
o
|
Emerging growth company o
United Continental Holdings, Inc.
o
United Airlines, Inc.
o
|
United Continental Holdings, Inc.
|
Yes
|
o
|
No
|
x
|
United Airlines, Inc.
|
Yes
|
o
|
No
|
x
United Continental Holdings, Inc. United Airlines, Inc.
272,464,412 shares of common stock ($0.01 par value)
1,000 shares of common stock ($0.01 par value) (100% owned by United Continental Holdings, Inc.)
United Continental Holdings, Inc.
United Airlines, Inc.
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
For the Quarterly Period Ended September 30, 2018
Page
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
United Continental Holdings, Inc.:
Statements of Consolidated Operations 3
Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Income (Loss) 4
Consolidated Balance Sheets 5
Condensed Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows 7
United Airlines, Inc.:
Statements of Consolidated Operations 8
Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Income (Loss) 9
Consolidated Balance Sheets 10
Condensed Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows 12
Combined Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
(United Continental Holdings, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.) 13
Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 28
Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 37
Item 4. Controls and Procedures 37
PART II. OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1. Legal Proceedings 38
Item 1A. Risk Factors 38
Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 38
Item 6. Exhibits 39
Exhibit Index 39
Signatures 40
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATIONUNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED )
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2018
|
2017 (a)
|
2018
|
2017 (a)
|
$
|
10,120$
|
9,069$
|
28,150$
|
25,873
|
296
|
279
|
903
|
790
|
587
|
551
|
1,759
|
1,670
|
11,003
|
9,899
|
30,812
|
28,333
|
2,930
|
2,785
|
8,534
|
8,263
|
2,572
|
1,809
|
6,927
|
5,038
|
663
|
567
|
1,963
|
1,652
|
596
|
585
|
1,757
|
1,670
|
564
|
556
|
1,662
|
1,610
|
Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs
|
455
|
451
|
1,333
|
1,377
|
Distribution expenses
|
427
|
377
|
1,162
|
1,081
|
Aircraft rent
|
109
|
145
|
355
|
476
|
Special charges (Note 10)
|
17
|
50
|
186
|
145
|
Other operating expenses
|
1,467
|
1,436
|
4,293
|
4,126
|
Total operating expenses
|
9,800
|
8,761
|
28,172
|
25,438
|
Operating income
|
1,203
|
1,138
|
2,640
|
2,895
|
Nonoperating income (expense):
|
Interest expense
|
(187)
|
(169)
|
(540)
|
(498)
|
Interest capitalized
|
18
|
20
|
51
|
64
|
Interest income
|
28
|
17
|
70
|
41
|
Miscellaneous, net
|
(1)
|
(13)
|
(119)
|
(82)
|
Total nonoperating expense, net
|
(142)
|
(145)
|
(538)
|
(475)
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,061
|
993
|
2,102
|
2,420
|
Income tax expense
|
225
|
348
|
435
|
855
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,565
|
Earnings per share, basic
|
$
|
5.10
|
Earnings per share, diluted
|
$
|
5.09
Operating revenue:
Passenger revenue Cargo
Other operating revenue
Total operating revenueOperating expense:
Salaries and related costs Aircraft fuel
Regional capacity purchase Landing fees and other rent Depreciation and amortization
836
$
645
3.06
$
$
1,667
$
2.15
$
5.99
$
(a) Amounts adjusted due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606) and Accounting Standards Update No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost. See Note 1 to the financial statements contained in Part I, Item 1 of this report for additional information.
The accompanying Combined Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Net incomeOther comprehensive income (loss), net change related to:
Employee benefit plans, net of taxes
Investments and other, net of taxes Total other comprehensive income, net
2018
Nine Months Ended September 30,2017 (a)
2018
2017 (a)
$
836$
645$
12 113
1,667$ 1,565
3 1720
54 (1)
46
58
5
Total comprehensive income, net
$
849
$
665
$
1,725
$
1,570
(a) Amounts adjusted due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606) and Accounting Standards Update No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost. See Note 1 to the financial statements contained in Part I, Item 1 of this report for additional information.
The accompanying Combined Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except shares)
|
September 30, 2018
|
December 31, 2017 (a)
|
$
|
1,482
|
2,314
|
2,316
|
Receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts (2018 - $6; 2017 - $7)
|
1,752
|
1,340
|
Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, less obsolescence allowance (2018 - $396; 2017 - $354)
|
1,011
|
924
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
973
|
1,071
|
Total current assets
|
8,671
|
7,133
|
Operating property and equipment:
|
Owned-
|
Flight equipment
|
30,516
|
28,692
|
Other property and equipment
|
7,765
|
6,946
|
Total owned property and equipment
|
38,281
|
35,638
|
Less - Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
(12,487)
|
(11,159)
|
Total owned property and equipment, net
|
25,794
|
24,479
|
Purchase deposits for flight equipment
|
1,101
|
1,344
|
Capital leases-
|
Flight equipment
|
1,221
|
1,151
|
Other property and equipment
|
23
|
11
|
Total capital leases
|
1,244
|
1,162
|
Less - Accumulated amortization
|
(831)
|
(777)
|
Total capital leases, net
|
413
|
385
|
Total operating property and equipment, net
|
27,308
|
26,208
|
Other assets:
|
Goodwill
|
4,523
|
4,523
|
Intangibles, less accumulated amortization (2018 - $1,363; 2017 - $1,313)
|
3,382
|
3,539
|
Restricted cash
|
105
|
91
|
Investments in affiliates and other, net
|
848
|
852
|
Total other assets
|
8,858
|
9,005
|
Total assets
|
$
|
42,346
2,621$
ASSETS Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Short-term investments
44,837
$
5