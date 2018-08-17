United Energy : POLL RESULTS AT SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 AUGUST 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 聯合能源集團有限公司＊

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 467)

POLL RESULTS AT SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 17 AUGUST 2018

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 26 July 2018 in relation to, amongst other things, the Target Equity Acquisition (the "Circular") and the notice of special general meeting of the Company dated 26 July 2018 (the "Notice of SGM"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice of SGM unless otherwise defined herein or the context requires otherwise.

This poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the Special General Meeting (the "SGM") of United Energy Group Limited (the "Company") held on 17 August 2018 was as follows:

Number of Votes

Ordinary Resolution

(approximate %)

For

Against

1.

The Target SPA and the Target Equity Acquisition set out in the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 26 July 2018, be and are hereby approved, confirmed, authorized and ratified.

3,547,669,246

(99.99%)

The directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company, amongst other matters, to sign, execute and deliver or to authorise the signing, execution and delivery of all such documents and to do all such things as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, expedient or desirable to implement and/or to give effect to or otherwise in connection with the Target Equity Acquisition.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

Note: Please refer to the Notice of SGM for the full version of the above resolution.

As at the date of the SGM, the number of issued share capital of the Company was 26,289,413,429 Shares.

As indicated in the Circular, Mr. Zhang Hong Wei has material interests in the Target Equity Acquisition, and so Mr. Zhang and his associates are required to abstain, and have abstained, from voting at the SGM on such resolution. To the best of the Directors' knowledge and information, no other Shareholder is required to abstain from voting at the SGM.

Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolution at the SGM was 7,535,113,199 Shares.

Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the ordinary resolution at the SGM under Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, acted as scrutineers for the poll at the SGM.

By Order of the Board UNITED ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

Zhang Hong Wei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Hong Wei (Chairman) and Ms. Zhang Meiying and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Siu Wai, Mr. San Fung and Ms. Wang Ying.