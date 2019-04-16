United Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Log in
04/16/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

HARTFORD, Conn., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("United Financial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market: “UBNK”), the holding company for United Bank (the "Bank"), announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $12.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 ("linked quarter") of $12.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. The Company reported net income of $15.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

"Despite the challenging operating environment, the United Financial Bancorp, Inc. team is focused on expanding and winning new client relationships, maintaining strong asset quality and ample capital, and providing superior customer service," stated William H.W. Crawford, IV, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and the Bank. "Having a talented and dedicated team of employees to serve the needs of our customers and communities continues to be a strong value proposition of the Company and will protect and enhance franchise value.”

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $7.34 billion at March 31, 2019, decreasing $16.9 million from $7.36 billion at December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2019, total available for sale securities were $848.5 million, representing a decrease of $124.8 million, or 12.8%, from the linked quarter. The overall decrease was primarily due to sales of lower yielding collateralized mortgage obligations and municipal securities at a gain during the quarter, and a portion of the proceeds were utilized to pay off maturing Federal Home Loan Bank advances. At March 31, 2019, total loans were $5.73 billion, representing an increase of $75.1 million, or 1.3%, from the linked quarter. Changes to loan balances during the first quarter of 2019 were highlighted by a $33.4 million, or 3.8%, increase in commercial business loans, a $21.1 million, or 1.1%, increase in investor non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, a $15.6 million, or 3.8%, increase in other consumer loans, a $9.1 million, or 0.7%, increase in residential real estate loans and a $7.2 million, or 8.2%, increase in commercial construction loans.  Slightly offsetting the increased loan balances above were a $7.0 million, or 34.0%, decrease in residential construction loans and a $4.0 million, or 0.9%, decrease in owner-occupied commercial real estate loans from the linked quarter. Loans held for sale also decreased $62.6 million, or 79.5%, from the linked quarter. Total cash and cash equivalents increased $57.2 million, or 58.4%, from the linked quarter as a result of the aforementioned sale of investment securities.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-02 - Leases, requiring on-balance sheet reporting for all operating and financing leases, which resulted in the recording of $46.5 million in operating and financing lease right-of-use assets and a corresponding $46.5 million in operating and financing lease liabilities associated with the implementation of the standard.

Deposits totaled $5.66 billion at March 31, 2019 and decreased by $6.3 million, or 0.1%, from $5.67 billion at December 31, 2018. Decreases in deposit balances during the first quarter of 2019 were primarily due to a $97.4 million, or 5.6%, decrease in money market account balances and a $21.8 million, or 2.7%, decrease in non-interest bearing checking deposits, largely due to seasonal outflows that are typical of commercial DDA accounts in the first quarter. Offsetting these decreases was a $61.0 million, or 7.1%, increase in NOW checking account balances and a $51.8 million, or 2.9%, increase in certificates of deposit balances.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $60.2 million, or 7.6%, over the linked quarter as the Company utilized proceeds from sales of investment securities to pay off maturing advances as noted above.

Investment in D.C. Solar Tax-Advantaged Funds

The Company continues to monitor developments in its investments in Solar Eclipse Investment Fund X, LLC, Solar Eclipse Investment Fund XV, LLC, and Solar Eclipse Investment Fund XXII, LLC ("LLC investments"), all of which are borrowers of and lessees to D.C. Solar Solutions, Inc., D.C. Solar Distribution, Inc., respectively. In late January and early February, 2019, D.C. Solar Solutions, Inc., D.C. Solar Distribution, Inc. and several affiliated companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. On March 22, 2019, all cases were converted to cases under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code. At this time, no measurable loss has been identified, but the Company believes a loss is more likely than not. The Company has provided disclosure in its press release deck as it pertains to the impact on capital if the Company were to recognize a complete loss ($41.7 million) on the LLC investments. Given the facts and circumstances that we are aware of at the time of the filing of this release, the Company does not believe a full loss or total tax benefit recapture to be likely.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased by $1.4 million, or 2.9%, on a linked quarter basis, to $46.9 million, primarily attributable to an increase in interest expense of $2.4 million, or 10.1%, to $26.3 million, offset by an increase in loan interest income of $1.5 million, or 2.4%, to $64.8 million. Average interest-earning assets increased by $74.9 million, or 1.1%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to growth in average loan balances, which increased by $88.9 million, or 1.6%. Average loan balance growth was driven by a $56.2 million, or 2.4%, increase in average commercial real estate loans, a $27.8 million, or 7.1%, increase in average other consumer loans and a $27.1 million, or 3.2%, increase in average commercial business loans. Slightly offsetting the increases was a $16.8 million, or 1.2%, decrease in average residential real estate loans, a $3.0 million, or 0.5%, decrease in average home equity loans and a $2.4 million, or 2.1%, decrease in average construction loans.

Interest expense increased by $2.4 million, or 10.1%, to $26.3 million during the first quarter of 2019, from $23.9 million in the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposit balances increased by $41.4 million, or 0.9%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by a $64.5 million, or 3.7%, increase in average certificates of deposit, which was slightly offset by a $16.3 million, or 0.6%, decrease in average NOW and money market account balances and a $6.7 million, or 1.3%, decrease in average savings account balances. Average non-interest bearing deposits decreased by $23.7 million, or 3.1%, as compared to the linked quarter. Average Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $67.9 million, or 9.3%.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased by nine basis points to 2.81% in the first quarter of 2019, from 2.90% in the linked period. The decline in the tax-equivalent net interest margin was driven by an 18 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which was partially offset by a six basis point increase in the yield of interest-earning assets. The interest-earning asset yield improvement was largely driven by a 29 basis point increase in the yield on construction loans, a 20 basis point increase in the yield on commercial real estate loans, a 16 basis point increase in the yield on home equity loans, a three basis point increase in the yield on residential real estate loans, a two basis point increase in the yield on commercial business loans and a one basis point increase in the yield on other consumer loans. Slightly offsetting the increase in loan yields was a 30 basis point decline in the yield of the investment portfolio, largely resulting from the implementation of ASU No. 2017-08 - Receivables—Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs (Subtopic 310-20): Premium Amortization on Purchased Callable Debt Securities, which caused lower yields on the Company's tax-exempt municipal bonds. The total cost of funds increased by 13 basis points to 1.61% in the first quarter of 2019 driven by a 16 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a 22 basis point increase in the cost of Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses totaled $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 as compared to $2.6 million for the linked quarter. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 totaled $1.6 million, or 0.11%, as a percentage of average loans outstanding, as compared to $891,000, or 0.06%, as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Factors considered in the provision for loan losses include, but are not limited to, historical charge-offs, the composition of the portfolio, the current level of non-performing loans and charge-offs, local and national economic and credit conditions, the direction of real estate values and delinquency trends.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income decreased by $513,000, or 5.4%, to $9.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 from $9.5 million in the linked quarter. The decrease in the first quarter's non-interest income was driven primarily by a $1.3 million, or 17.0%, decrease in service charges and fee income resulting from lower swap fee income and non-sufficient fund fees as compared to the linked quarter, offset by an increase of $712,000 in net gain from sales of securities and an increase of $429,000, or 28.3%, in bank-owned life insurance income as compared to the linked quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 totaled $39.2 million and decreased by $4.5 million, or 10.4%, from the linked quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense during the quarter was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and service bureau fees. These decreases were slightly offset by an increase in professional fees as compared to the linked quarter.

The primary driver of the decrease in non-interest expense was a $3.1 million, or 12.4%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense as compared to the linked quarter.  This decrease was largely due to a $2.2 million severance expense (pre-tax) that was recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as a result of the Company's shift in its mortgage banking strategy, which reduced staffing in our mortgage division, as well as decreases in commissions and incentives and other benefits as compared to the linked quarter. Other notable decreases include an $844,000, or 13.2%, decrease in occupancy and equipment and a $272,000, or 11.8%, decrease in service bureau fees during the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong and stable for the period, with non-performing assets decreasing by $1.4 million to $30.6 million at March 31, 2019 from $32.1 million at December 31, 2018. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was 0.42%, as compared to 0.44% in the linked quarter.

Capital

The Company reported Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") of $601.8 million, or 8.2% of average assets, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share increased to $11.78 at March 31, 2019 from $11.54 at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income as a result of an increase in the market value of the Company’s investment portfolio as compared to the previous quarter as well as the impact of the Company's net income of $12.7 million, offset by the cash dividend payment to shareholders of $0.12 per share and the impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2017-08 during the quarter, which resulted in a $10.2 million cumulative effect adjustment to beginning retained earnings. Book value per share at March 31, 2019 was $14.17, as compared to $13.94 in the linked quarter.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.12 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2019 and payable on May 8, 2019. This dividend equates to a 3.17% annualized yield based on the $15.12 average closing price of the Company’s common stock in the first quarter of 2019. The Company has paid dividends for 52 consecutive quarters.

Investor Conference Call

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter results. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-800-544-8281. A telephone replay of the call will be available through May 1, 2019 by calling 1-877-344-7529 and entering conference number 10130129. A podcast will be available on the Company’s website for an extended period of time, as well as on the Company’s investor relations app.

Investor Presentation

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. has prepared and furnished a visual slide presentation to accompany the earnings press release and investor conference call. The presentation has been furnished as an exhibit to the SEC Form 8-K, but is not included in this press release. Copies of the presentation may be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website (www.unitedfinancialinc.com) by selecting “News & Market Data,” then “Presentations;” or via the IRapp and selecting “Presentations;” or directly from SEC EDGAR.

About United Financial Bancorp, Inc.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for United Bank, a full service financial services firm offering a complete line of commercial, small business, wealth management and consumer banking products and services to customers throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. United Bank is a financially strong, leading New England bank headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut with more than 50 branches in three states. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “UBNK.” At March 31, 2019, the Company had $7.34 billion in assets.

For more information about United Bank’s services and products call (866) 959-BANK or visit www.bankatunited.com. For more information about United Financial Bancorp, Inc., visit www.unitedfinancialinc.com or download the Company’s free Investor Relations app on your Apple or Android device. To download United Financial Bancorp, Inc.'s investor relations app on your iPhone or on your iPad, which offers access to SEC documents, press releases, videos, audiocasts and more, please visit: https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=725271098&mt=8
or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.theirapp.ubnk for your Android mobile device.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events, such as the anticipated effect of the Company's LLC investments, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the outcome of the D.C. Solar bankruptcy, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.


United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
  2019 2018
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share data)
Loans $64,764  $54,780 
Securities-taxable interest 6,475  5,498 
Securities-non-taxable interest 1,094  2,429 
Securities-dividends 656  637 
Interest-bearing deposits 225  150 
Total interest and dividend income 73,214  63,494 
Interest expense:    
Deposits 19,931  11,027 
Borrowed funds 6,346  5,924 
Total interest expense 26,277  16,951 
Net interest income 46,937  46,543 
Provision for loan losses 2,043  1,939 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 44,894  44,604 
Non-interest income:    
Service charges and fees 6,185  6,159 
Net gain from sales of securities 737  116 
Income from mortgage banking activities 591  1,729 
Bank-owned life insurance income 1,946  1,646 
Net loss on limited partnership investments (603) (590)
Other income 124  229 
Total non-interest income 8,980  9,289 
Non-interest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits 22,202  21,198 
Service bureau fees 2,037  2,218 
Occupancy and equipment 5,540  4,949 
Professional fees 1,293  1,164 
Marketing and promotions 858  685 
FDIC insurance assessments 659  739 
Core deposit intangible amortization 420  337 
Other 6,178  5,446 
Total non-interest expense 39,187  36,736 
Income before income taxes 14,687  17,157 
Provision for income taxes 2,030  1,370 
Net income $12,657  $15,787 
     
Net income per share:    
Basic $0.25  $0.31 
Diluted $0.25  $0.31 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:    
Basic 50,615,059  50,474,942 
Diluted 50,907,092  50,996,596 


United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 September 30,
2018		 June 30,
2018		 March 31,
2018
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share data)
Loans $64,764  $63,227  $61,061  $57,958  $54,780 
Securities-taxable interest 6,475  5,705  5,822  5,969  5,498 
Securities-non-taxable interest 1,094  2,339  2,347  2,354  2,429 
Securities-dividends 656  702  748  736  637 
Interest-bearing deposits 225  250  213  113  150 
Total interest and dividend income 73,214  72,223  70,191  67,130  63,494 
Interest expense:          
Deposits 19,931  18,183  15,767  12,864  11,027 
Borrowed funds 6,346  5,678  5,995  6,085  5,924 
Total interest expense 26,277  23,861  21,762  18,949  16,951 
Net interest income 46,937  48,362  48,429  48,181  46,543 
Provision for loan losses 2,043  2,618  2,007  2,350  1,939 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 44,894  45,744  46,422  45,831  44,604 
Non-interest income:          
Service charges and fees 6,185  7,447  6,623  6,542  6,159 
Net gain (loss) from sales of securities 737  25  (58) 62  116 
Income from mortgage banking activities 591  698  1,486  846  1,729 
Bank-owned life insurance income 1,946  1,517  1,460  1,671  1,646 
Net loss on limited partnership investments (603) (405) (221) (960) (590)
Other income 124  211  265  199  229 
Total non-interest income 8,980  9,493  9,555  8,360  9,289 
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits 22,202  25,341  22,643  22,113  21,198 
Service bureau fees 2,037  2,309  2,209  2,165  2,218 
Occupancy and equipment 5,540  6,384  4,487  4,668  4,949 
Professional fees 1,293  1,136  1,013  1,105  1,164 
Marketing and promotions 858  1,108  1,119  1,189  685 
FDIC insurance assessments 659  611  655  735  739 
Core deposit intangible amortization 420  420  288  305  337 
Other 6,178  6,409  6,529  6,090  5,446 
Total non-interest expense 39,187  43,718  38,943  38,370  36,736 
Income before income taxes 14,687  11,519  17,034  15,821  17,157 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,030  (646) 726  175  1,370 
Net income $12,657  $12,165  $16,308  $15,646  $15,787 
           
Net income per share:          
Basic $0.25  $0.24  $0.32  $0.31  $0.31 
Diluted $0.25  $0.24  $0.32  $0.31  $0.31 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:          
Basic 50,615,059  50,613,498  50,624,832  50,504,273  50,474,942 
Diluted 50,907,092  50,970,000  51,104,776  50,974,283  50,996,596 


United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Condition
(Unaudited)

  March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 September 30,
2018		 June 30,
2018		 March 31,
2018
ASSETS (In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents:          
Cash and due from banks $50,823  $36,434  $48,786  $62,188  $45,332 
Short-term investments 104,350  61,530  29,809  46,987  23,910 
Total cash and cash equivalents 155,173  97,964  78,595  109,175  69,242 
Available for sale securities – At fair value 848,541  973,347  972,035  1,006,135  1,031,277 
Loans held for sale 16,172  78,788  86,948  85,458  63,394 
Loans:          
Commercial real estate loans:          
Owner-occupied 439,366  443,398  434,906  418,338  442,938 
Investor non-owner occupied 1,932,137  1,911,070  1,888,848  1,927,960  1,842,898 
Construction 94,649  87,493  78,235  82,883  84,717 
Total commercial real estate loans 2,466,152  2,441,961  2,401,989  2,429,181  2,370,553 
Commercial business loans 920,165  886,770  861,030  841,142  846,182 
Consumer loans:          
Residential real estate 1,322,423  1,313,373  1,283,126  1,252,001  1,235,197 
Home equity 583,368  583,454  579,907  588,638  582,285 
Residential construction 13,620  20,632  32,750  32,063  37,579 
Other consumer 425,854  410,249  369,781  332,402  310,439 
Total consumer loans 2,345,265  2,327,708  2,265,564  2,205,104  2,165,500 
Total loans 5,731,582  5,656,439  5,528,583  5,475,427  5,382,235 
Net deferred loan costs and premiums 17,901  17,786  16,603  15,502  14,724 
Allowance for loan losses (52,041) (51,636) (49,909) (49,163) (47,915)
Loans receivable - net 5,697,442  5,622,589  5,495,277  5,441,766  5,349,044 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 37,702  41,407  42,032  46,734  49,895 
Accrued interest receivable 25,061  24,823  25,485  23,209  22,333 
Deferred tax asset, net 27,600  32,706  31,473  30,190  28,710 
Premises and equipment, net 63,863  68,657  67,612  67,614  67,619 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,377         
Financing lease right-of-use assets 4,356         
Goodwill 116,727  116,769  115,281  115,281  115,281 
Core deposit intangible asset 5,607  6,027  3,561  3,849  4,154 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 194,496  193,429  181,928  180,490  179,556 
Other assets 102,823  100,368  107,271  98,695  88,169 
Total assets $7,339,940  $7,356,874  $7,207,498  $7,208,596  $7,068,674 
           
           
           
           
           
           
  March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 September 30,
2018		 June 30,
2018		 March 31,
2018
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $777,969  $799,785  $759,210  $770,982  $753,575 
Interest-bearing 4,886,283  4,870,814  4,741,153  4,622,394  4,528,935 
Total deposits 5,664,252  5,670,599  5,500,363  5,393,376  5,282,510 
Mortgagors’ and investor escrow accounts 11,510  4,685  9,597  14,526  11,096 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 826,668  899,626  926,592  1,041,896  1,030,735 
Operating lease liabilities 56,265         
Financing lease liabilities 4,585         
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 52,562  69,446  61,128  56,921  51,333 
Total liabilities 6,615,842  6,644,356  6,497,680  6,506,719  6,375,674 
Total stockholders’ equity 724,098  712,518  709,818  701,877  693,000 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $7,339,940  $7,356,874  $7,207,498  $7,208,596  $7,068,674 



United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Share Data)
(Unaudited)

 At or For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2019		 December 31,
 2018		 September 30,
 2018		 June 30,
 2018		 March 31,
 2018
Share Data:         
Basic net income per share$0.25  $0.24  $0.32  $0.31  $0.31 
Diluted net income per share0.25  0.24  0.32  0.31  0.31 
Dividends declared per share0.12  0.12  0.12  0.12  0.12 
Tangible book value per share$11.78  $11.54  $11.55  $11.40  $11.25 
Key Statistics:         
Total revenue$55,917  $57,855  $57,984  $56,541  $55,832 
Total non-interest expense39,187  43,718  38,943  38,370  36,736 
Average earning assets6,783,604  6,708,701  6,671,424  6,584,938  6,568,168 
Key Ratios:         
Return on average assets (annualized)0.69% 0.67% 0.91% 0.88% 0.89%
Return on average equity (annualized)7.13% 6.89% 9.26% 9.00% 9.15%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (annualized)2.81% 2.90% 2.92% 2.97% 2.90%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)2.13% 2.41% 2.17% 2.16% 2.08%
Cost of funds (annualized) (1)1.61% 1.48% 1.36% 1.20% 1.07%
Total revenue growth rate(3.35)% (0.22)% 2.55% 1.27% 2.58%
Total revenue growth rate (annualized)(13.40)% (0.89)% 10.21% 5.08% 10.30%
Average earning asset growth rate1.12% 0.56% 1.31% 0.26% 1.35%
Average earning asset growth rate (annualized)4.47% 2.24% 5.25% 1.02% 5.38%
Residential Mortgage Production:         
Dollar volume (total)$31,882  $128,209  $143,673  $140,409  $94,433 
Mortgages originated for purchases21,434  101,266  111,555  110,351  63,193 
Loans sold89,980  108,663  99,372  99,637  99,899 
Income from mortgage banking activities591  698  1,486  846  1,729 
Non-performing Assets:         
Residential real estate$13,742  $13,217  $11,949  $11,221  $11,663 
Home equity4,577  4,735  4,005  4,607  4,698 
Investor-owned commercial real estate739  1,131  1,525  2,400  2,863 
Owner-occupied commercial real estate1,830  2,450  1,202  2,176  2,326 
Construction171  199  243  250  273 
Commercial business1,627  944  985  1,196  1,579 
Other consumer1,034  1,030  597  237  34 
Non-accrual loans23,720  23,706  20,506  22,087  23,436 
Troubled debt restructured – non-accruing5,479  6,971  6,706  7,330  8,308 
Total non-performing loans29,199  30,677  27,212  29,417  31,744 
Other real estate owned1,429  1,389  1,808  1,855  1,935 
Total non-performing assets$30,628  $32,066  $29,020  $31,272  $33,679 
Non-performing loans to total loans0.51% 0.54% 0.49% 0.54% 0.59%
Non-performing assets to total assets0.42% 0.44% 0.40% 0.43% 0.48%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans178.23% 168.32% 183.41% 167.12% 150.94%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans0.91% 0.91% 0.90% 0.90% 0.89%
Non-GAAP Ratios: (2)         
Efficiency ratio69.67% 69.18% 65.61% 65.18% 63.97%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)8.85% 8.55% 11.30% 11.03% 11.25%
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets0.92% 1.00% 1.12% 1.14% 1.15%

(1) The cost of funds ratio represents interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average non-interest bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Non-GAAP ratios are not financial measurements required by generally accepted accounting principles; however, management believes such information is useful to investors in evaluating Company performance. Calculations of these non-GAAP metrics are provided after the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and appear on page F-9 through page F-11.


United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018
 Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield/Cost Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:           
Residential real estate$1,380,829  $12,886  3.73% $1,314,219  $11,506  3.51%
Commercial real estate2,358,955  27,302  4.63  2,281,868  23,656  4.15 
Construction111,198  1,426  5.13  119,435  1,325  4.44 
Commercial business888,436  10,612  4.78  842,809  8,382  3.98 
Home equity582,180  7,874  5.48  578,776  6,528  4.57 
Other consumer418,053  5,174  5.02  299,839  3,800  5.14 
Investment securities966,841  7,819  3.23  1,041,849  8,624  3.31 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock40,475  628  6.21  51,458  606  4.71 
Other earning assets36,637  229  2.53  37,915  150  1.61 
Total interest-earning assets6,783,604  73,950  4.37  6,568,168  64,577  3.94 
Allowance for loan losses(52,089)     (47,780)    
Non-interest-earning assets639,923      554,333     
Total assets$7,371,438      $7,074,721     
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
NOW and money market$2,567,634  $10,309  1.63% $2,146,945  $4,892  0.92%
Savings500,167  75  0.06  510,904  73  0.06 
Certificates of deposit1,823,867  9,547  2.12  1,796,675  6,062  1.37 
Total interest-bearing deposits4,891,668  19,931  1.65  4,454,524  11,027  1.00 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances800,862  5,045  2.52  1,033,884  4,545  1.76 
Other borrowings88,757  1,301  5.86  118,008  1,379  4.67 
Total interest-bearing liabilities5,781,287  26,277  1.84  5,606,416  16,951  1.22 
Non-interest-bearing deposits745,259      713,364     
Other liabilities134,987      64,596     
Total liabilities6,661,533      6,384,376     
Stockholders’ equity709,905      690,345     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$7,371,438      $7,074,721     
Net interest-earning assets$1,002,317      $961,752     
Tax-equivalent net interest income  47,673      47,626   
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1)    2.53%     2.72%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2)    2.81%     2.90%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    117.34%     117.15%
Less tax-equivalent adjustment  736      1,083   
Net interest income  $46,937      $46,543   

(1)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield/Cost Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:           
Residential real estate$1,380,829  $12,886  3.73% $1,397,669  $12,929  3.70%
Commercial real estate2,358,955  27,302  4.63  2,302,741  26,085  4.43 
Construction111,198  1,426  5.13  113,617  1,405  4.84 
Commercial business888,436  10,612  4.78  861,311  10,481  4.76 
Home equity582,180  7,874  5.48  585,178  7,848  5.32 
Other consumer418,053  5,174  5.02  390,237  4,931  5.01 
Investment securities966,841  7,819  3.23  967,881  8,564  3.53 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock40,475  628  6.21  40,428  665  6.58 
Other earning assets36,637  229  2.53  49,639  253  2.02 
Total interest-earning assets6,783,604  73,950  4.37  6,708,701  73,161  4.31 
Allowance for loan losses(52,089)     (50,754)    
Non-interest-earning assets639,923      586,449     
Total assets$7,371,438      $7,244,396     
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
NOW and money market$2,567,634  $10,309  1.63% $2,583,982  $9,641  1.48%
Savings500,167  75  0.06  506,880  76  0.06 
Certificates of deposit1,823,867  9,547  2.12  1,759,382  8,466  1.91 
Total interest-bearing deposits4,891,668  19,931  1.65  4,850,244  18,183  1.49 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances800,862  5,045  2.52  732,995  4,307  2.30 
Other borrowings88,757  1,301  5.86  107,365  1,371  5.00 
Total interest-bearing liabilities5,781,287  26,277  1.84  5,690,604  23,861  1.66 
Non-interest-bearing deposits745,259      768,916     
Other liabilities134,987      78,752     
Total liabilities6,661,533      6,538,272     
Stockholders’ equity709,905      706,124     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$7,371,438      $7,244,396     
Net interest-earning assets$1,002,317      $1,018,097     
Tax-equivalent net interest income  47,673      49,300   
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1)    2.53%     2.65%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2)    2.81%     2.90%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    117.34%     117.89%
Less tax-equivalent adjustment  736      938   
Net interest income  $46,937      $48,362   

(1)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with GAAP, management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition, and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company’s expense structure relative to its total revenue; in other words, for every dollar of total revenue we recognize, how much of that dollar is expended. In order to improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, we remove non-core items. To improve transparency, and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Pre-provision net revenue is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before credit related expenses and tax expense. It is often expressed as a ratio relative to average assets which demonstrates the “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base.

Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP metrics is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included on pages F-9 through F-11 in the following press release tables:

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2019		 December 31,
 2018		 September 30,
 2018		 June 30,
 2018		 March 31,
 2018
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net Income (GAAP)$12,657  $12,165  $16,308  $15,646  $15,787 
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Non-interest income(1,158) (25) 58  (271) (342)
Non-interest expense  2,677  (129) 215   
Income tax benefit related to tax reform  (1,717)      
Related income tax (benefit) expense155  (557) 15  (93) 72 
Net adjustment(1,003) 378  (56) (149) (270)
Total net income (non-GAAP)$11,654  $12,543  $16,252  $15,497  $15,517 
          
Non-interest income (GAAP)$8,980  $9,493  $9,555  $8,360  $9,289 
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Net loss (gain) on sales of securities(737) (25) 58  (62) (116)
BOLI claim benefit(421)     (209) (226)
Net adjustment(1,158) (25) 58  (271) (342)
Total non-interest income (non-GAAP)7,822  9,468  9,613  8,089  8,947 
Total net interest income46,937  48,362  48,429  48,181  46,543 
Total revenue (non-GAAP)$54,759  $57,830  $58,042  $56,270  $55,490 
          
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$39,187  $43,718  $38,943  $38,370  $36,736 
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Lease exit/disposal cost obligation  (466) 129  (215)  
Effect of position eliminations  (2,211)      
Net adjustment  (2,677) 129  (215)  
Total non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$39,187  $41,041  $39,072  $38,155  $36,736 
          
Total loans$5,731,582  $5,656,439  $5,528,583  $5,475,427  $5,382,235 
Non-covered loans (1)(658,455) (675,112) (708,621) (729,947) (771,802)
Total covered loans$5,073,127  $4,981,327  $4,819,962  $4,745,480  $4,610,433 
Allowance for loan losses$52,041  $51,636  $49,909  $49,163  $47,915 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans0.91% 0.91% 0.90% 0.90% 0.89%
Allowance for loan losses to total covered loans1.03% 1.04% 1.04% 1.04% 1.04%

(1) Represents acquired loans that were recorded at fair value. These loans carry no allowance for loan losses for the periods reflected above.

          
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2019		 December 31,
 2018		 September 30,
 2018		 June 30,
 2018		 March 31,
 2018
  
Efficiency Ratio:         
Non-Interest Expense (GAAP)$39,187  $43,718  $38,943  $38,370  $36,736 
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Other real estate owned expense(105) (108) (256) (163) (167)
Lease exit/disposal cost obligation  (466) 129  (215)  
Effect of position eliminations  (2,211)      
Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)$39,082  $40,933  $38,816  $37,992  $36,569 
          
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$46,937  $48,362  $48,429  $48,181  $46,543 
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Tax-equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities736  938  895  1,059  1,083 
          
Non-Interest Income (GAAP)8,980  9,493  9,555  8,360  9,289 
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Net (gain) loss on sales of securities(737) (25) 58  (62) (116)
Net loss on limited partnership investments603  405  221  960  590 
BOLI claim benefit(421)     (209) (226)
Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)$56,098  $59,173  $59,158  $58,289  $57,163 
          
Efficiency Ratio (Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)/Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP))69.67% 69.18% 65.61% 65.18% 63.97%
          
          
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2019		 December 31,
 2018		 September 30,
 2018		 June 30,
 2018		 March 31,
 2018
  
Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to Average Assets (Annualized):    
Net Interest income (GAAP)$46,937  $48,362  $48,429  $48,181  $46,543 
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Tax-equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities736  938  895  1,059  1,083 
Total tax-equivalent net interest income (A)$47,673  $49,300  $49,324  $49,240  $47,626 
          
Non-Interest Income (GAAP)8,980  9,493  9,555  8,360  9,289 
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Net (gain) loss on sales of securities(737) (25) 58  (62) (116)
Net loss on limited partnership investments603  405  221  960  590 
BOLI claim benefit(421)     (209) (226)
Non-Interest Income for PPNR (non-GAAP) (B)$8,425  $9,873  $9,834  $9,049  $9,537 
          
Non-Interest Expense (GAAP)$39,187  $43,718  $38,943  $38,370  $36,736 
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Lease exit/disposal cost obligation  (466) 129  (215)  
Effect of position eliminations  (2,211)      
Non-Interest Expense for PPNR (non-GAAP) (C)$39,187  $41,041  $39,072  $38,155  $36,736 
          
Total PPNR (non-GAAP)  (A + B - C) :$16,911  $18,132  $20,086  $20,134  $20,427 
Average Assets7,371,438  7,244,396  7,191,072  7,091,721  7,074,721 
PPNR to Average Assets (Annualized)0.92% 1.00% 1.12% 1.14% 1.15%
          
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized):    
Net Income (GAAP)$12,657  $12,165  $16,308  $15,646  $15,787 
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Intangible assets amortization, tax effected at 21%332  332  228  241  266 
Net Income excluding intangible assets amortization, tax effected at 21%$12,989  $12,497  $16,536  $15,887  $16,053 
Average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)$709,905  $706,124  $704,306  $695,301  $690,345 
Average goodwill & other intangible assets (non-GAAP)122,597  121,614  119,009  119,288  119,611 
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)$587,308  $584,510  $585,297  $576,013  $570,734 
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)8.85% 8.55% 11.30% 11.03% 11.25%


Investor Relations Contact:
Marliese L. Shaw
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations Officer
United Bank
860-291-3622
MShaw@bankatunited.com		 Media Relations Contact:
Adam J. Jeamel
Corporate Communications
United Bank
860-291-3765
AJeamel@bankatunited.com

 

United Financial Bancorp, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
