United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Announces Dates for Q2 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HARTFORD, Conn., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (“United Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market: “UBNK”), the holding company for United Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it expects to release financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019 (Q2 2019) on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after 4:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). A copy of the earnings release will immediately be made available on the Company’s website at www.unitedfinancialinc.com .

United Financial will hold their quarterly earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am (ET) to present the Company’s Q2 2019 financial results.

Participating on the conference call will be William H.W. Crawford, IV (Chief Executive Officer & President), Eric R. Newell (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer) and other members of the Company’s executive leadership team.

The following is the dial-in information for the conference call on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am (ET):

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-800-544-8281 Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-6531 Canada Toll-Free: 1-866-605-3852

When calling in, participants should ask to be joined into the United Financial Bancorp, Inc. UBNK conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be made available beginning one hour after the end of the call until July 31, 2019. The following is the dial-in information for the replay of the conference call:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll-Free: 1-855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 10133274

