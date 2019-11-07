Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Fire Group, Inc.    UFCS

UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.

(UFCS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mark Christman: 2019 UFG Insurance “Go Beyond” agent award winner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 12:30pm EST
Mark Christman: 2019 UFG Insurance 'Go Beyond' agent award winner
Released on: Nov 7, 2019, 09:00 AM
Mark Christman, sales executive, AssuredPartners, was named the 2019 UFG Insurance 'Go Beyond' agent award winner from our Gulf Coast Region. UFG is proud to donate $5,000 to his nonprofit of choice, the Police Unity Tour, in honor of his service, sacrifice and dedication to the law enforcement community.

'As a career law enforcement officer with over 15 years of field experience, I felt the need to both remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,' Mark states, proudly. '[Volunteering] is a life-changing experience.' GOING BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY

'As a career law enforcement officer with over 15 years of field experience, I felt the need to both remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,' Mark states, proudly. '[Volunteering] is a life-changing experience.'

But he also knows that not every officer can be so lucky. 'This experience has forced me to be thankful for every single breath, reminding me life is fragile and completely unpredictable,' Mark says. 'These families have experienced, and continue to experience, loss on so many levels.'

Mark is referencing the growing number of 20,000+ law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The officers' names are carved into the memorial walls at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. The memorial marks the finish line for the annual Police Unity Tour-a memorial bicycle ride to raise awareness of law enforcement officers who have died serving their communities.

'I felt the need to both remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,' Mark insists. 'This annual event has been a large part of my life and I dedicate hundreds of hours to training, fundraising and awareness to support those who have gone before us and to their families who bear the burden of loss.'

In May 1997, Officer Patrick P. Montoure of the Florham Park Police Department organized the Police Unity Tour to bring awareness to and honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The tour started with 18 riders on a bicycle ride from Florham Park, NJ, to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., raising $18,000.

'This past May, we were proud to announce that the Police Unity Tour was able to donate $2.6 million dollars to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, bringing our total donations to nearly $23 million dollars,' he says.

Although riders train hard to complete the three-day, 250-mile bike ride through the hills of Virginia, it's not about them. It's about everyone else.

'The Police Unity Tour is near to my heart as I lost a good friend and partner in Captain John I. 'Jay' McDonough on February 16, 2011 as part of the Volusia County Beach Patrol in Volusia County, Florida,' Mark remembers. 'It is in his memory and with honor that I ride.'

Each year every rider participates in honoring a fallen officer. Mark is always humbled to communicate with those families and their departments and let them know he is participating in their departed loved one's honor.

'It's about who is on my wrist or my bike, his or her family, department, friends, and the ones left to carry on,' he emphasizes. 'It's about providing healing, support, counsel, and most of all, love, to those survivors.'

That's why Mark is so excited about winning this year's 'Go Beyond' award. On behalf of UFG, Mark is reserving his donation to help surviving family members take part in the Police Unity Tour next year and he's also donating to the cause on behalf of Team St. Tammany, the biking team he rides with out of Police Unity Tour Chapter 8 based in Florida.

'My goal is to keep this rolling as long as I can to help as many people as I can. I was awarded this blessing and I feel it's my mission to carry it on,' Mark says. 'Truly, it is my pleasure to serve.'

In addition to supporting the Police Unity Tour, Mark has a wonderful family including his wife of 17 years and three young boys at home. He volunteers as a soccer and baseball coach, as a timer at swim meets and at his parish. He stays active throughout the year and often supports local and national causes for well-doing and the betterment of people.

But when Mark is riding on behalf of a deceased officer, the magnitude of that feeling washes over him. He rides through tears of remembrance, joy and honor. And each year, the feeling at the finish is an emotional experience.

'To some, it's a reminder of sacrifice and dedication, a place of honor,' says Mark. 'And for others, a place of healing. As the memorial carving states: 'It is not how these officers died, but how they lived.'

Disclaimer

United Fire Group Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 17:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
11/06UNITED FIRE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
11/06UNITED FIRE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06UNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/06United Fire Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/23UNITED FIRE : Worth It scholarship applications now accepted for 2020-2021 acade..
PU
10/21UNITED FIRE : Worth It scholarship applications now accepted for 2020-2021 acade..
PU
10/17UNITED FIRE : UFG Insurance CFO Dawn Jaffray recognized with 2019 C-Suite Award
PU
10/09UNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/09United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Its 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Call
GL
08/29UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 198 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 1 133 M
Chart UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Fire Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 49,00  $
Last Close Price 45,26  $
Spread / Highest target 8,26%
Spread / Average Target 8,26%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randy A. Ramlo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Barton Evans Chairman
Michael Todd Wilkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dawn M. Jaffray Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brian J. Frese Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.-18.38%1 133
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.14.17%38 251
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION29.43%34 647
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.52%34 161
SAMPO PLC-4.27%22 609
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.15.12%18 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group