Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Fire Group, Inc.    UFCS

UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.

(UFCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Its 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (the "Company", "UFG", "we", or "our") announced today that its 2020 second quarter earnings results will be released before the market opens on August 5, 2020. An earnings call will be held at 9:00 a.m. central time on that date to allow securities analysts, shareholders and other interested parties the opportunity to hear management discuss the Company's 2020 second quarter results.

Teleconference: Dial-in information for the call is toll-free 1-844-492-3723 (international 1-412-542-4184). Participants should request to join the United Fire Group call. The event will be archived and available for digital replay through August 19, 2020. The replay access information is toll-free 1-877-344-7529 (international 1-412-317-0088); access code no. 10145021.

Webcast: A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company's investor relations page at http://ir.ufginsurance.com/event or https://services.choruscall.com/links/ufcs200805. The archived audio webcast will be available until August 19, 2020.

Transcript: A transcript of the teleconference will be available on the Company's website soon after the completion of the teleconference.

About UFG: Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG visit www.ufginsurance.com.

Contact: Randy Patten, AVP & Controller, 319-286-2537 or rpatten@unitedfiregroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
05:01pUnited Fire Group, Inc. Announces Its 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Call
GL
06/04UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/22UNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD..
AQ
05/22United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
05/20UNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0..
GL
05/06UNITED FIRE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/06UNITED FIRE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06UNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Eve..
AQ
05/06United Fire Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 092 M - -
Net income 2020 -60,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,2x
Yield 2020 5,35%
Capitalization 617 M 617 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 179
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Fire Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,50 $
Last Close Price 24,66 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randy A. Ramlo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Barton Evans Chairman
Michael Todd Wilkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dawn Michelle Jaffray Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brian Joseph Frese Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.-43.61%617
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-23.79%30 820
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-19.65%27 822
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-23.68%26 957
SAMPO OYJ-18.17%19 980
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-20.81%15 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group