United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 per Share

08/17/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) ("UFG") declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share. This dividend will be payable September 14, 2018, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2018.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,100 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of “A” (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact:

Randy Patten, AVP of Finance and Investor Relations, 319-286-2537 or IR@unitedfiregroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 108 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,17%
P/E ratio 2018 29,08
P/E ratio 2019 22,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 1 270 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Randy A. Ramlo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack B. Evans Chairman
Michael Todd Wilkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dawn M. Jaffray CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Brian J. Frese Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.12.29%1 256
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY5.17%509 452
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC0.88%35 233
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-3.91%34 140
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.60%34 062
SAMPO OYJ-5.90%26 857
