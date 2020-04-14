Log in
United Fire : UFG Insurance personal auto response to COVID-19 for agents

04/14/2020 | 11:03am EDT
UFG Insurance personal auto response to COVID-19 for agents
Released on: Apr 14, 2020, 09:00 AM
Effective immediately, UFG Insurance insureds affected by Covid-19 to will be able amend their vehicles to pleasure usage until June 30, 2020. UFG agents should verify with the insured that no one in the household is conducting any delivery service. You can then either process a change on the website to amend the vehicle to pleasure or send your underwriter an email. If you have any questions, call your UFG Insurance personal lines underwriter.

Disclaimer

United Fire Group Inc. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 15:02:09 UTC
