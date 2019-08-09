United-Guardian Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
08/09/2019 | 09:00am EDT
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported today that as a result of reduced sales of the company’s products in China, its second quarter sales decreased by 16% from $3,885,887 in 2018 to $3,279,399 this year, resulting in a decrease in net income from $1,392,662 ($0.30 per share) in 2018 to $1,078,810 ($0.23 per share) in 2019. For the first six months of 2019 sales were down 12% from $7,322,151 in 2018 to $6,459,716 this year, with net income decreasing from $2,452,524 ($0.53 per share) to $2,301,504 ($0.50 per share).
Ken Globus, President of United-Guardian, stated, “As a result of the decrease in demand in China for one of the consumer products in which our products are being used, sales in China this year have been slower than they were last year. However, we are working closely with our marketing partner in China to be more aggressive with our pricing, which we hope will enable us to continue to be as competitive as possible in China despite the current tariff war and the recent devaluation of the Chinese yuan. We are also in the process of making a major change in our marketing strategy in Korea, where we will be replacing our current marketing partner with a marketing partner that has a much stronger presence in Korea. We are hopeful that this change will enable us to reverse the sales decline we have experienced in Korea over the past couple of years. While we are disappointed with our second quarter financial results, we are pleased to report that sales of Renacidin®, our most important pharmaceutical product, have increased 17% so far this year, and our overall July sales were very strong. We continue to be hopeful that we will see an increase in both sales and earnings in the third quarter.”
United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products, pharmaceuticals, and specialty industrial products.
RESULTS FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 and JUNE 30, 2018*
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
$
3,279,399
$
3,885,887
$
6,459,716
$
7,322,151
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
1,467,323
1,536,842
2,755,668
2,904,525
Operating expenses
502,094
534,420
1,049,056
1,058,534
Research and development expense
93,846
91,285
192,504
192,949
Total costs and expenses
2,063,263
2,162,547
3,997,228
4,156,008
Income from operations
1,216,136
1,723,340
2,462,488
3,166,143
Other income (expense):
Investment income
49,941
57,777
94,108
104,559
Net gain (loss) on marketable securities
86,849
(18,256
)
344,043
(153,406
)
Loss on trade-in of equipment
---
---
---
(12,837
)
Total other income (expense)
136,790
39,521
438,151
(61,684
)
Income before provision for income taxes
1,352,926
1,762,861
2,900,639
3,104,459
Provision for income taxes
274,116
370,199
599,135
651,935
NET INCOME
$
1,078,810
$
1,392,662
$
2,301,504
$
2,452,524
Earnings per common share (Basic and Diluted)
$
0.23
$
0.30
$
0.50
$
0.53
Weighted average shares (Basic and Diluted)
4,594,319
4,594,319
4,594,319
4,594,319
