United-Guardian Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

08/09/2019 | 09:00am EDT

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported today that as a result of reduced sales of the company’s products in China, its second quarter sales decreased  by 16% from $3,885,887 in 2018 to $3,279,399 this year, resulting in a decrease in net income from $1,392,662 ($0.30 per share) in 2018 to $1,078,810 ($0.23 per share) in 2019. For the first six months of 2019 sales were down 12% from $7,322,151 in 2018 to $6,459,716 this year, with net income decreasing from $2,452,524 ($0.53 per share) to $2,301,504 ($0.50 per share).

Ken Globus, President of United-Guardian, stated, “As a result of the decrease in demand in China for one of the consumer products in which our products are being used, sales in China this year have been slower than they were last year. However, we are working closely with our marketing partner in China to be more aggressive with our pricing, which we hope will enable us to continue to be as competitive as possible in China despite the current tariff war and the recent devaluation of the Chinese yuan. We are also in the process of making a major change in our marketing strategy in Korea, where we will be replacing our current marketing partner with a marketing partner that has a much stronger presence in Korea. We are hopeful that this change will enable us to reverse the sales decline we have experienced in Korea over the past couple of years. While we are disappointed with our second quarter financial results, we are pleased to report that sales of Renacidin®, our most important pharmaceutical product, have increased 17% so far this year, and our overall July sales were very strong. We continue to be hopeful that we will see an increase in both sales and earnings in the third quarter.”  

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products, pharmaceuticals, and specialty industrial products.

Contact:  

Robert S. Rubinger
Public Relations
(631) 273-0900

NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    
RESULTS FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2019 and JUNE 30, 2018*
    
    THREE MONTHS ENDED
   JUNE 30,
    SIX MONTHS ENDED
   JUNE 30,
 2019 2018   2019  2018 
             
Net sales$3,279,399 $3,885,887 $6,459,716 $7,322,151 
             
Costs and expenses:            
Cost of sales 1,467,323  1,536,842  2,755,668  2,904,525 
Operating expenses 502,094  534,420  1,049,056  1,058,534 
Research and development expense    93,846     91,285    192,504    192,949 
  Total costs and expenses 2,063,263  2,162,547  3,997,228  4,156,008 
   Income from operations 1,216,136  1,723,340  2,462,488  3,166,143 
             
Other income (expense):            
Investment income 49,941  57,777  94,108  104,559 
Net gain (loss) on marketable securities 86,849  (18,256) 344,043  (153,406)
Loss on trade-in of equipment   ---    ---    ---    (12,837)
  Total other income (expense)   136,790    39,521    438,151   (61,684)
   Income before provision for income taxes 1,352,926  1,762,861  2,900,639  3,104,459 
             
Provision for income taxes   274,116    370,199    599,135    651,935 
  NET INCOME$1,078,810 $1,392,662 $2,301,504 $2,452,524 
             
Earnings per common share
  (Basic and Diluted)		$  0.23  $  0.30 $0.50 $   0.53 
             
Weighted average shares
  (Basic and Diluted)		  4,594,319  4,594,319  4,594,319  
4,594,319		 

* Additional financial information can be found at the company’s web site at www.u-g.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
