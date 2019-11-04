Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  United Health Products, Inc.    UEEC

UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

(UEEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Health Products to Host Corporate Update Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 12:24pm EST

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC) will host a corporate update conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Douglas Beplate, CEO, and Louis Schiliro, COO, will give the update. There will be no Q&A. To listen to the discussion:

Participant Instructions

  1. Call your Dial-In Number: (712) 451-0011
  2. Enter your Access Code: 291859

About United Health Products Inc.

United Health Products develops technology, manufactures and markets patented hemostatic products for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from oxidized regenerated cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets.

For more on United Health Products, Inc., visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
United Health Products Inc.
877-358-3444		IR Contact:
PAN Consultants LTD
212-344-6464 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, IN
12:24pUnited Health Products to Host Corporate Update Call
GL
11/01UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
10/23HemoStyp® Human Trial Results Journal Article to be Submitted for Peer Review
GL
10/18United Health Products Announces Positive Results from HemoStyp® Human Clinic..
GL
10/17UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS : to Move Manufacturing to U.S.
AQ
10/09UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
10/08United Health Products Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Short Sellers
GL
10/04United Health Products Announces Submission of Premarket Approval (PMA) Appli..
GL
09/06United Health Products Appoints Dr. Gerard Abate Chief Medical Director
GL
09/06UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 177 M
Chart UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Health Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas K. Beplate Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Schiliro Chief Operating Officer
Nathaniel B. Knight CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Gerry Abate Chief Medical Director
Robert J. Denser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.58.73%177
ABBOTT LABORATORIES14.28%146 181
MASIMO CORPORATION37.38%7 866
NOVOCURE LIMITED125.09%7 458
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-33.04%7 268
PENUMBRA, INC.31.07%5 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group