Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  United Health Products Inc    UEEC

UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS INC

(UEEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Health Products Appoints Dr. Gerard Abate Chief Medical Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC), (“UHP” or the “Company”), manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp, a patented hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Gerry Abate, MD as Chief Medical Director. Dr. Abate, a cardiologist, is a former Executive Director of Medical Affairs for Fortune 500 company Quest Diagnostics, where he directed a Medical Affairs group that includes eight clinical franchise medical directors (oncology, genetics, women’s health, cardiovascular-metabolism, neurology, infectious disease/inflammation), HEOR team, publications group, MSLs, genetic counselors and project management. Dr. Abate’s responsibilities will include direct oversight with the Company’s PMA submission and all clinical and product data.

Separately, the company announced that announced that a member of its Medical Advisory team, Dr. David Ramey DVM, along with his colleague Margaret Mudge, DVM, DACVS, have been informed that their abstract titled HOW TO USE A HEMOSTATIC GAUZE PRODUCT TO HELP CONTROL BLEEDING IN CLINICAL SETTINGS has been accepted and will be published in the Journal of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care. Dr. Ramey will be presenting this paper at the IVECCS 2019 (i.e. International Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care) conference in Washington, DC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

About United Health Products

United Health Products develops, manufactures, and markets patented hemostatic gauze, for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to absorb exudate/drainage from wounds to help control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and retail markets.

For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
United Health Products, Inc.
877-358-3444

IR Contact:
PAN Consultants Ltd.
Philippe Niemetz 212-344-6464 p.niemetz@panconsultants.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS INC
02:58pUnited Health Products Appoints Dr. Gerard Abate Chief Medical Director
GL
12:25pUNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS : Recent Publicity About United Health Products
AQ
08/28Corrected News Release - United Health Products Announces Completion of Human..
GL
08/28United Health Products Announces Completion of Human Trial Study
GL
08/14UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/14United Health Products Announces Completion of Pathology and Study of Preclin..
GL
08/08United Health Products Files New Patent Application Method of Forming and Usi..
GL
08/05United Health Products Announces the Completion of Human Trial Surgery Enroll..
GL
07/09United Health Products Issues Shareholder Update
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 283 M
Chart UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS INC
Duration : Period :
United Health Products Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,60  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas K. Beplate Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Schiliro Chief Operating Officer
Nathaniel B. Knight CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Robert J. Denser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS INC157.14%283
ABBOTT LABORATORIES18.76%151 819
NOVOCURE LTD160.72%8 570
MASIMO CORPORATION44.92%8 298
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-46.21%5 904
PENUMBRA INC9.66%4 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group