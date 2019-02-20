Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Insurance Holdings Corp    UIHC

UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP

(UIHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Insurance Holdings Corp. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 04:02pm EST

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock outstanding, payable in cash on March 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 6, 2019.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas, and is licensed to write in Alabama, Delaware, Maryland, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and Virginia. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims. UPC Insurance is a company committed to financial stability and solvency.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS
04:02pUNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per ..
BU
02/19UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/19UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Reports Financial Results for Its Fourth Quart..
BU
02/14UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP : annual earnings release
02/07UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Fin..
BU
01/04UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018UNITED INSURANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2018UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per ..
BU
2018UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 756 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 74,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 8,87
P/E ratio 2020 8,28
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 717 M
Chart UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
United Insurance Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Forney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Croswell Branch Chairman
Paul F. DiFrancesco Chief Operating Officer
Bennett Bradford Martz CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Christopher Griffith Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP0.30%717
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY0.70%505 621
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC7.28%36 070
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.81%34 004
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.22%31 410
SAMPO10.62%26 704
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.