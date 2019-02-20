United Insurance Holdings Corp. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:UIHC) (UPC Insurance or
the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today
announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06
per share of common stock outstanding, payable in cash on March 13, 2019
to shareholders of record on March 6, 2019.
About UPC Insurance
Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that
sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential
property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned
insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The
Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia,
Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina,
Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas, and is licensed to write in
Alabama, Delaware, Maryland, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and Virginia.
From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of
dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance
company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims. UPC
Insurance is a company committed to financial stability and solvency.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005849/en/