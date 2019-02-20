United Insurance Holdings Corp. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock outstanding, payable in cash on March 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 6, 2019.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas, and is licensed to write in Alabama, Delaware, Maryland, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and Virginia. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims. UPC Insurance is a company committed to financial stability and solvency.

