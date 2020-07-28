Log in
United Insurance Holdings Corp. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

07/28/2020

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock outstanding, payable in cash on August 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2020.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 803 M - -
Net income 2020 9,53 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
Yield 2020 3,13%
Capitalization 330 M 330 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 363
Free-Float 46,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,75 $
Last Close Price 7,67 $
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Daniel Peed Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bennett Bradford Martz President, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul Frederick DiFrancesco Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Griffith Chief Information Officer
Gregory Croswell Branch Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.-39.18%330
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-23.53%31 599
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-14.84%29 530
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-16.09%29 119
SAMPO OYJ-16.35%21 272
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-21.81%15 360
