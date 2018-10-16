Log in
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP (UIHC)
News

United Insurance Holdings Corp. : Schedules 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

10/16/2018

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, on Thursday, November 1, 2018 after the close of the market and will conduct its quarterly conference call to discuss those results and review the outlook for the Company at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The Company invites interested parties to participate in the conference call.

Conference Call Details

Thursday, November 1, 2018 – 5:00 p.m. ET
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
(United States): 877-407-8829
(International): 201-493-6724

Webcast

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.upcinsurance.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page or go to: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/unin/mediaframe/26968/indexl.html.

This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company’s website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas, and is licensed to write in Alabama, Delaware, Maryland, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and Virginia. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims. UPC Insurance is a company committed to financial stability and solvency.


© Business Wire 2018
