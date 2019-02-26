Log in
United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/26/2019 | 03:30am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Internet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.02.2019 / 09:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: http://united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html English: http://united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: http://united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html English: http://united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html


26.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

781051  26.02.2019 

© EQS 2019
