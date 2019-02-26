United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
02/26/2019 | 03:30am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Internet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
26.02.2019 / 09:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :