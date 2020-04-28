Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  United Internet    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET

(UTDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Internet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.04.2020 / 10:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020
Address: http://united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020
Address: http://united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html

28.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1027023  28.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1027023&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED INTERNET
04:35aUNITED INTERNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
04/27UNITED INTERNET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/20UNITED INTERNET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/14UNITED INTERNET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/06UNITED INTERNET AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
04/06UNITED INTERNET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/02UNITED INTERNET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/01UNITED INTERNET : resolves share buyback program for up to EUR 150 million
EQ
04/01UNITED INTERNET AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/30UNITED INTERNET AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 240 M
EBIT 2020 790 M
Net income 2020 412 M
Debt 2020 1 830 M
Yield 2020 1,63%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
EV / Sales2021 1,30x
Capitalization 5 804 M
Chart UNITED INTERNET
Duration : Period :
United Internet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 37,48  €
Last Close Price 31,00  €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Krause Chief Financial Officer
Ricke Kai-Uwe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET5.87%6 289
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.85%239 218
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.88%85 521
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-11.05%66 604
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-0.55%47 867
BCE INC.-5.22%36 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group