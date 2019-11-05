Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  United Internet    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET

(UTDI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Internet AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 03:35am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG
United Internet AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

05.11.2019 / 09:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
04 Nov 2019 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.06 % 205000000
Previous publication 0 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
6273469 3.06 % %


05.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

904515  05.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=904515&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED INTERNET
03:35aUNITED INTERNET AG : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own sh..
EQ
11/04UNITED INTERNET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/31UNITED INTERNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
10/31UNITED INTERNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
10/25Luxury stocks drive fifth day of gains in Europe
RE
10/24AD-HOC DISCLOSURE ACC. TO ART. 17 MA : Following receipt of the draft expert det..
PU
10/24UNITED INTERNET AG : Following receipt of the draft expert determination in a pr..
EQ
10/09UNITED INTERNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
10/07UNITED INTERNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
10/07UNITED INTERNET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 273 M
EBIT 2019 849 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 1 959 M
Yield 2019 0,22%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
Capitalization 5 362 M
Chart UNITED INTERNET
Duration : Period :
United Internet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 41,02  €
Last Close Price 26,92  €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Krause Chief Financial Officer
Kai-Uwe Ricke Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET-29.53%5 974
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.49%247 609
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.79%89 869
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.71%82 780
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%50 664
BCE INC.15.80%42 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group